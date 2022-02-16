Watch: Green Planet AR experience hit ‘sweet spot’ with consumers

The Green Planet AR Experience, powered by EE 5G, is offering visitors a window into the secret kingdom of plants through an immersive augmented reality journey led by a virtual Sir David Attenborough.

The free experience, which runs from 11 February until 9 March, sold out in advance of its launch. Talking about its popularity, John Cassey, the founder of Factory 42, said: "It feels like this experience has really hit a sweet spot with consumers.

"I think that they are ready to get out and do things. Taking the Green Planet brand together with Sir David Attenborough, who is loved by people from 80 year-olds to eight-year olds. The chance to get up close and personal with him, to try something new, powered by this amazing 5G technology for EE, has been a mix people really like."

Visitors can travel through six digitally enhanced spaces, which include rainforests, underwater and desert landscapes, as they learn about plants, wildlife and how humans can have a positive impact on the environment.

Marc Allera, chief executive, consumer division EE, told Campaign the brand was looking for how to "showcase what is the best network in the UK".

He continued: "We're always looking for ways in which you can really bring to life what this network technology does, because it's hard sometimes for people to imagine what the network is and what 5G can do for you.

"So when we heard about the idea, which was to bring the natural world to life in Piccadilly Circus, and to help you experience worlds and places you probably never ever get a chance to go... we jumped at the chance. It was a great opportunity to showcase the power of 5G and our network in partnership with some of the best creative talent on the planet."

Upon arrival at the experience in Piccadilly Circus, visitors walk into a rainforest environment where the air is warm and humid to nurture the plants, while a natural soundtrack of wildlife helps set the tone. Brand ambassadors help guests get ready to explore, handing over a mobile phone mounted on a handle with headphones attached.

From there, virtual Attenborough takes over, guiding guests around each room, highlighting interesting plant and animal species tethered to different areas of room. The space contains physical markers, such as trees that come to life digitally through the phone.

Lou Garroud, consultant experience director, Factory 42, said: "Our app is using the set in the experience as its backdrop and we know that that hybrid mode of physical and digital that we've seen in the last couple of years has really exploded. This experience more than ever shows it. It's using a piece of content that everyone is so super engaged with, from all of the BBC series pieces that Sir David Attenborough has led, this is one people really want to delve into more.

"What we're finding is it's all ages, from seven to 75 are really excited by this [experience] and the technology is not so difficult for them to grasp. People are quite nervous when they first put the device in their hand and they're holding a selfie stick for about 40 minutes going through the biomes but our brand ambassadors are leading them through, guiding them, showing them how to do it and how to read off these items that they wouldn't do in their natural life at home. So we really are exploring something quite different and making sure we resonate with a wide audience."

Having worked with Attenborough for more than 30 years, Mike Gunton, executive producer on the Green Planet series, accompanied him on many of the expeditions explored in the AR experience. Drawing on that experience, he was impressed at how the natural environments have been translated into a virtual world.

It was key for the experience to engage visitors without them feeling like they were being preached at. His hope is that approaching the subject through an experience may appeal to a new audience that may not have watched the show. The main goal is to encourage people to think and speak about the wonders of nature.

Gunton added: "You want to have as many opportunities or many platforms to speak to people about the wonders of nature. And this is a really interesting way of doing it."

To launch the experience on 10 February, The Crown Estate erected a plant installation at the adjacent Fountain of Eros. This was complemented by a 20-minute takeover of Piccadilly Lights, courtesy of owners Landsec and operators Ocean Outdoor.

The spot began with Attenborough reminding passers-by that plants are the basis of all life, before a 3D animation of a concrete backdrop burst into green life, with foliage eventually covering the screen.

With sustainability being at the heart of the experience, Garrod explained it was important it was considered across all activity. This included the Eros installation that would be dismantled, and rehomed with members of the public that evening. Landsec also said that 100% of all energy used for Piccadilly Lights is from renewable sources.

The AR experience was created from reused and recyclable materials, the rainforest plants will be kept alive and returned to the ground, there are no single-use plastics on-site and even the brand ambassador T-shirts will be recycled. There is also no paper on-site, instead, signage has been made from wood harvested from fallen trees.

Garroud said: "Working with the partners that are representing on this activity and straightaway seeing the words 'Green Planet', this experience couldn't use the traditional materials you'd use in a live experience build. Every detail has been really focused on from our point of view here. We've been told by the BBC events department that we are benchmarking how you approach events from a sustainability angle."

Photos: Piccadilly Lights: PA Matt Alexander; The Green Planet AR Experience: Tom Dymond