Watch: Hussain Manawer performs 'A Call to Art' at Media Week Awards

Manawer performed new poem commissioned by LadBible at Wednesday's virtual ceremony

Hussain Manawer, the British poet and mental-health advocate, was commisioned by the LadBible Group to create a poem about creativity, which he performed at this week's Media Week Awards.

Standing in front of a futuristic virtual background, Manawer delivered A Call to Art.

The poem describes situations that would resonate with those working in the creative industries, including the feeling when an idea comes into your mind, bursts of energy that lead to moments of powerful productivity, and the ability of art (including advertising) to help and heal.

This is your call to art
You're needed by the planet on this call to art
To help guide us through the manic.
...
Because your creativity
Yes, you guessed it
Is magic.

Manawer has won plaudits for his work with the FA and also featured in a recent campaign for EE. He spoke to Campaign last month for This is Me.

