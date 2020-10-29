Staff
Watch: M&S Christmas ads

After Campaign revealed Marks & Spencer had ditched its clothing Christmas ad this year, here is a round-up the retailer's Christmas efforts of the last decade.

M&S Christmas: 2018 clothing ad starred Holly Willoughby
2019

'Go jumpers' by Odd

In its debut festive work for the retailer, Odd created an ad featuring a large cast dancing to hip-hop classic Jump Around, while wearing knitted jumpers. A second Christmas spot used the same concept but with pyjamas.

2018

'The must-haves that make Christmas' by Grey London

Grey London created an ad starring ITV presenter Holly Willoughby and depicting the moments that make the festive season special. It had three alternate endings.

2017

'Paddington and the Christmas visitor' by Grey London

Everyone's favourite bear took a starring role in a partnership between the retailer and Studiocanal, the producers of Paddington 2.

2016

'Christmas with love' by Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R

Mrs Claus was the star of the M&S Christmas ad in 2016.

2015

'The art of Christmas' by RKCR/Y&R

In 2015, M&S moved away from longer ads that told a story and instead featured Christmas moments in its TV work.

2014

'Magic & Sparkle' by RKCR/Y&R

Two fairies made dreams come true in this festive offering.

2013

'Believe in magic and sparkle' by RKCR/Y&R

Rosie Huntington-Whitely, David Gandy and Helena Bonham-Carter featured in this magical fairy tale of an ad.

2012

'Greatest hits' by RKCR/Y&R

M&S put a four-year-old boy with Down's Syndrome at the forefront of its Christmas TV campaign promoting its kidswear.

2011

'When you wish upon a star' by RKCR/Y&R

X Factor finalists recorded a contemporary version of When You Wish Upon A Star, which was originally written for the 1940 film, Pinocchio.

