Claire Beale & Ben Londesbrough
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Watch: New Commercial Arts co-founders on their mission

Campaign speaks to David Golding, Ian Heartfield, Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessions.

Last week, a new agency called New Commercial Arts officially opened its doors, launched by two of the most successful advertising executives of their generation – James Murphy and David Golding. They have spent the past few months recruiting a crew, so Campaign sat down with four of them (over a socially distanced Zoom call) to talk about the new venture.

Golding, Ian Heartfield (creative partner), Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessison (creatives) discussed what's behind the name, what excites them about the future and launching an agency during a pandemic.

"It was simply a decision to go back to scratch and do what we enjoy doing most of all, which is working with a small tight team of people, cracking problems for clients and actually doing it ourselves," Golding said.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

Promoted

May 22, 2020
What are your marketing goals?

What are your marketing goals?

Promoted

May 22, 2020
MEDIA
Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Promoted

May 20, 2020
Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Promoted

May 18, 2020