Watch: New Commercial Arts co-founders on their mission

Last week, a new agency called New Commercial Arts officially opened its doors, launched by two of the most successful advertising executives of their generation – James Murphy and David Golding. They have spent the past few months recruiting a crew, so Campaign sat down with four of them (over a socially distanced Zoom call) to talk about the new venture.

Golding, Ian Heartfield (creative partner), Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessison (creatives) discussed what's behind the name, what excites them about the future and launching an agency during a pandemic.

"It was simply a decision to go back to scratch and do what we enjoy doing most of all, which is working with a small tight team of people, cracking problems for clients and actually doing it ourselves," Golding said.