Watch: How Ogilvy and Voxi made a lockdown ad in 16 days

"I am endless" appeared on screens fairly early during the UK lockdown, as if Vodafone could read the future. In fact, the spot was being made before the country had officially been forced into quarantine.

Maria Koutsoudakis, brand and marketing director at Vodafone, explained to Campaign that the idea was actually presented to the team before lockdown. "We could see what [was] happening to our colleagues in Italy, and if this is where we're heading this is what we should be thinking about. Then it just snowballed from there."

Ogilvy was approximately two weeks away from launching a campaign for Voxi when lockdown began. "Lots of the strategic and creative work had been done in building a new brand platform for Voxi, about how a young person was using social media to get the most out of the world around them, and obviously overnight that world had changed, so that was the pivot point," Jon Tapper, head of advertising at Ogilvy, said.

The ad was then made in just 16 days, shot using the 4K front and rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S20 phone, creating what Tapper termed "very well-planned UGC". Teams worked over Zoom and used platforms such as WhatsApp to send files and get feedback quickly.

Watch the video to find out more about how the ad was created.