Ben Londesbrough
Added 48 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Watch: How Ogilvy and Voxi made a lockdown ad in 16 days

Ogilvy's Jon Tapper and Vodafone's Maria Koutsoudakis discuss how they created 'I am endless'.

"I am endless" appeared on screens fairly early during the UK lockdown, as if Vodafone could read the future. In fact, the spot was being made before the country had officially been forced into quarantine.

Maria Koutsoudakis, brand and marketing director at Vodafone, explained to Campaign that the idea was actually presented to the team before lockdown. "We could see what [was] happening to our colleagues in Italy, and if this is where we're heading this is what we should be thinking about. Then it just snowballed from there."

Ogilvy was approximately two weeks away from launching a campaign for Voxi when lockdown began. "Lots of the strategic and creative work had been done in building a new brand platform for Voxi, about how a young person was using social media to get the most out of the world around them, and obviously overnight that world had changed, so that was the pivot point," Jon Tapper, head of advertising at Ogilvy, said.

The ad was then made in just 16 days, shot using the 4K front and rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S20 phone, creating what Tapper termed "very well-planned UGC". Teams worked over Zoom and used platforms such as WhatsApp to send files and get feedback quickly.

Watch the video to find out more about how the ad was created.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

Promoted

May 22, 2020
What are your marketing goals?

What are your marketing goals?

Promoted

May 22, 2020
MEDIA
Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Promoted

May 20, 2020
Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Promoted

May 18, 2020