Ben Londesbrough
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Watch: The public reviews 2018's biggest Christmas ads

Campaign and behavioural research agency Watch Me Think asked members of the public what they thought. The results may shock you...

Everyone's got an opinion about Christmas ads. So we asked members of the public for their expert opinion on films from John Lewis & Partners, Waitrose & Partners, Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury's.

The consensus among the participants was that Sainsbury's "The big night" was the best, with reasons being that it "seemed like real life" and was easy to identify with.

Reception to John Lewis' Elton John film was generally positive, but some noted the move away from the focus on "everyday people".

The meta Waitrose ad received a mixed response, with some seeing the funny side and others claiming that it doesn't feel Christmassy enough. However, one participant did acknowledge that it "makes you think of stollen".

M&S was another spot that people seemed unsure on, echoing the focus on celebrity seen in the John Lewis ad. One participant acknowledged he liked it because it was about presents, which he claimed "is probably one of the best elements of Christmas".

Tesco's film seems to lack emotional response according to our sample of the public, but one paradoxically said that they felt "involved".

Overall findings? Christmas ads are wholly subjective, but stay away from celebrities, elicit emotional response and really, really hammer the Christmas message home.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
l-r: Pritchard, Nightingale, Warren and Lee

How brands must approach the human experience

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

Promoted

December 18, 2018
MEDIA
What type of leader are you?

What type of leader are you?

Promoted

December 18, 2018
Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Promoted

December 17, 2018