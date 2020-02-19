Omar Oakes & Ben Londesbrough
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Watch: Tech predictions for social media and influencer marketing

See the first instalment in a new Campaign video series going deeper into the year ahead in tech essay at the start of 2020.

After so many stories in 2019 about dodgy behaviour surrounding influencer marketing, this is arguably the area within social media that is in greatest need of building trust among advertisers and consumers.

In Campaign's year ahead in tech piece, we speculated that more ad agencies would be directly involved in influencer-led campaigns and this should bring greater professionalism to the space. We also proposed that the growing popularity of "micro-influencers", with smaller but committed followings, should wean advertisers off an obsession with viral posts and vanity metrics (such as "likes" and video views).

We Are Social is a specialist social media marketing agency and has worked with some of the world's biggest brands, including Google, Lego, Samsung and Volkswagen Group.

Campaign sat down with the agency's chief strategy officer, Mobbie Nazir, to delve deeper into what will happen this year in social media and influencer marketing.

This video was edited and produced by Ben Londesbrough and Martha Llewellyn. 

