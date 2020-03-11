Omar Oakes & Ben Londesbrough
Watch: Tech predictions for streaming

Omar sits down with Bobi Carley to discuss the streaming wars in the second part of Campaign's video series going deeper into the year ahead in tech.

There's too much choice! The so-called "streaming wars" are hotting up in 2020 as Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Apple and the BBC/ITV are joined by a growing line of broadcasters rushing to launch video-on-demand services. 

As discussed in Campaign's year ahead in tech piece, viewers are consuming content in a different way. With the growing abundance of subscription services, advertisers are thinking of new ways to reach audiences. Programmatic opportunities appear attractive, with an estimated 38 million connected TV users in the UK by 2023, but questions still exist around ad fraud, viewability and measurability.

Campaign sat down with ISBA's head of media, Bobi Carley (previously UK commercial director at Disney), to delve deeper into what will happen this year for streaming.

ISBA is the UK's body representing leading advertisers. Speaking for more than 3,000 brands, it champions an advertising environment that is transparent, responsible and accountable.

This video was edited and produced by Ben Londesbrough and Martha Llewellyn.

