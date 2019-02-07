Ben Londesbrough
Watch: Take a tour of Berghs in Stockholm

Campaign takes a behind-the-scenes look at one of Sweden's top advertising schools.

A Day at Berghs School of Communication is a snapshot into life at the prestigious ad school in Stockholm, Sweden.

Campaign spoke to the staff and student body about the school's approach to education, how Swedish culture fosters creativity and the supposed "talent crisis".

Chief executive Camilla Wallander gave a tour of Berghs. Students enter through a corridor bathed in the glow of changing pastel lights, which illuminate the title of a recent exhibition, State of Mind. The rest of the school oozes cool, from the old-fashioned lift and stained-glass windows to minimalist classrooms and workspaces.

Marco Ortolani, director of international programmes, said: "The industry outside of the window is very international in its mindset, so there's a context that helps us to think in an international way. That being said, we are still a very locally rooted Swedish school.

"We are far from being one of those big machines with three different offices in London, Singapore, Sydney – this is not what we are. We are a small-scale, very familiar school in which every single student is known by name."

If the space could speak, it might echo Ortolani. The school knows its roots, feeling familiar and warm while boasting an attention to detail and design.

The film below attempts to capture this effortless aesthetic quality and reflects the calm and creative atmosphere. It was produced by Ben Londesbrough, with interviews by Brittaney Kiefer.

You can read our full feature on Berghs here

