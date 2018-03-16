Watch: will these entries win big at Brand Film Festival London?

Top film: NOW TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead is nominated four times

Brand Film Festival London - which recognises the best brand films - takes place on 2 May 2018 at Hawker House in London’s Canada Water. Click to buy tickets for the event.

The event will showcase the best of Europe's branded content films, from Vine-length shorts to 60-minute, advertiser-funded documentaries. The festival will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films. It will also provide educational seminars and workshops that give unique insights into this burgeoning area of marketing communications.

The 2018 event will have a particular focus on the 'science' behind brand films.

Judging for the awards element took place earlier this week, and you can read the full list of nominated entries here.

Leading the pack with four nominations is NOW TV Gets Grimey for The Walking Dead by Fever PR for NOW TV:

Bugzy Malone - The Walking Dead Riddim

With three nominations is: #Blood Normal by AMVBBDO for Essity: Libresse/Bodyform with Zenith Media:

Also with three nominations is #SmallTalkSavesLives: Sarah's story by Pegasus for Samaritans and Network Rail with The Progress Film Company – Brighton. (Click for more on this campaign from PRWeek.)

Blood normal

Another triple nominee is Sound of Rum Series by Wasserman for Bacardi with OMD, EG + and Proximity:

Small Talk Saves Lives - Samaritans

The shortlisted entries are guaranteed either bronze, silver or gold status.