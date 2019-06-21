Fayola Douglas
WaterAid partners Wimbledon Foundation to raise awareness of sanitation

Tennis balls used to highlight lives lost as a result of dirty water.

WaterAid: tennis-themed stunt
WaterAid: tennis-themed stunt

WaterAid and the Wimbledon Foundation have partnered on a tennis-themed stunt to raise awareness of lives lost due to dirty water.

The installation uses 2,631 tennis balls to form a fountain structure, with each ball representing "a life that could have been saved by having clean water and sanitation". The concept was chosen to merge elements of both organisations and highlight the partnership.

The fountain was on display in Greenwhich Park on 18 June and from 1 July will make its way to this year’s Wimbledon tournament, where it will be on show beside the queue for tickets.

Statistics about the number of lives that could have been saved every day during the competition will be shown on two plaques accompanying the installation. The tennis balls used were gifted by Slazenger and will be recycled after the tournament.

Marcus Missen, director of communications and fundraising at WaterAid, said: "The striking fountain of tennis balls highlights the scale of the global water and sanitation crisis and the urgent need to tackle it together."

The project is being delivered by House of Experience.

