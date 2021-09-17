Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

WaterAid uses ice sculptures to highlight fragility of water availability

The figures depict the realities of those living on the frontlines of climate change.

WaterAid: sculptures based on people from Mali, Burkina Faso, India and Colombia
WaterAid has unveiled four ice sculptures featuring people from around the world collecting water, to highlight how climate change is causing fragile water sources to disappear for vulnerable communities.

Placed on the banks of the Thames, the ice figures depict the realities of those living on the frontlines of climate change.

The sculptures are based on people from Mali, Burkina Faso, India and Colombia, countries that are among one in 10 globally with no clean water close to people's home, leaving them more susceptible to disease and having a damaging impact on education and livelihoods.

The work, which is part of WaterAid's "Our climate fight" campaign, has been unveiled ahead of the UN General Assembly this month and COP26 in November.

Actor Dougray Scott supported the campaign by joining WaterAid in London's Potter's Fields to sign an ice wall and encourage the public to add their name to its open letter urging the UK government to help vulnerable communities access a reliable source of water. 

WaterAid worked with London-based ice artists The Icebox to create the sculptures. As the ice begins to melt, it highlights the fragility of water and the consequences of global complacency.

Tim Wainwright, chief executive for WaterAid, said: "The climate crisis is a water crisis, and across the world, millions of families who struggle to access essentials like clean water face an increasingly uncertain future because of climate change.

"For COP26 to be a success, the prime minister must lead rich nations in ensuring more finance goes to help the world's poorest climate-vulnerable communities. If everyone everywhere has a reliable supply of clean water, they can adapt and build resilience to extreme weather so they can stay healthy and thrive, whatever tomorrow brings."

