WaterWipes introduces virtual club to support new parents in lockdown

WaterWipes, the baby-wipes brand, is launching an initiative to help new and expecting parents during lockdown.

The Early Days Club, created by The Brooklyn Brothers and Golin, is a virtual platform that addresses the challenges of bringing a baby into the world during a period of social distancing. It offers guidance from healthcare professionals, as well as emotional support from a network of peers.

The platform will use Zoom video conferencing to allow parents to interact live with a panel of experts and influencers, who will answer questions and tackle taboos in an open and relatable way. The first session will take place on Thursday at 2pm and will be hosted by comedian and TV personality Ellie Taylor. Guests during the session include singer Myleene Klass, actor Ryan Thomas and healthcare professionals Dr Laura Lenihan and midwife Marie Louise – both of whom are expecting.

The activity is part of WaterWipes’ response to Covid-19 that has included turning its social media channels into a support network that offers light relief and advice from healthcare professionals.

Jamie Caul, marketing manager at WaterWipes UK and Ireland, said: "As a brand created for parents, by parents, we know that it’s easy to be lacking self-belief at the moment. We wanted to respond to that through action.

"Through Early Days Club, we've mobilised the community built through our existing #ThisIsParenthood platform, engaging healthcare professionals and influencers who share our unique passion for more honest, empowering conversation around parenting. Hopefully, we can show that no matter what life throws at parents, together we can make it through with a laugh and a smile."

Last year, WaterWipes launched its #ThisisParenthood campaign, a documentary series that shared real and candid experiences from new parents.