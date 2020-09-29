Emmet McGonagle
Watford grads that launched Guappp agency find placements at Isobel

The pair graduated three months ago.

Guap: Milne and Gardiner
Alastair Milne and Paloma Gardiner – the Watford graduates behind creative agency Guappp – have been hired by Isobel to undergo placements.

Milne and Gardiner graduated from Tony Cullingham's Watford Creative Ad course at West Herts college three months ago, during which time they were faced with what Gardiner referred to as “a wall of hiring freezes”.

In a bid to gain experience at creative companies, the pair launched Guappp (Give us a placement pretty please) earlier this month. 

“Isobel are always on the hunt for interesting, exciting, smart people,” Rob Fletcher, executive creative director and founder of Isobel, said.

“Ali and Paloma have already proved they are self-starters by forming their own agency, thinking beyond the other teams they are competing with to get a placement. The idea worked and those are the best ideas.”

The creative duo functioned as Guappp’s founders, chief creative officers and placement team, and created work for their local newsagent and pub across Abergavenny and Hereford.

Their first work for a local butcher (launched 25 September) saw the agency spend just 60p to promote the brand’s locally-sourced lamb.

