Wavemaker on alert as Purplebricks reviews media

Purplebricks has called a review of its media agency relationship following the appointment of Ben Carter as the estate agent’s chief marketing officer last November.

A spokeswoman for Purplebricks confirmed that Carter was leading the review and incumbent Wavemaker would be repitching. The Group M agency was appointed by the brand in 2018, replacing Omnicom’s PHD.

The spokeswoman added: “The review is part of our strategy to step change our marketing as we look to increase market share.”

Carter joined after five years at Just Eat, where he had been UK marketing director and later global director of restaurants and strategic partnerships. Prior to his career in marketing, he was a journalist, and spent two years as news editor at Haymarket Media title Marketing, which was incorporated into Campaign in 2016.

Purplebricks has worked with creative agency Snap, part of Chime Communications, since 2016. Snap created a campaign for the brand last summer to mark its sponsorship of Team GB in the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In its most recent financial results, covering the six months from April to October 2020, Purplebricks reported revenue down 6% to £44.2m – but its earnings before tax and other deductions more than doubled year on year from £4m to £8.4m.