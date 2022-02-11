Wavemaker bids farewell to 36-year veteran ‘Fletch’, plus his top five Fletchisms

Wavemaker chief data officer David Fletcher is to leave the agency, where he has worked for the past 36 years.

"Fletch" has resigned from the agency to spend more time with his wife and pursue other interests. He will remain at Wavemaker until the summer.

Wavemaker chief executive Paul Hutchison told Campaign that Fletcher will be sorely missed by colleagues, clients and the industry.

“After 36 years of driving exceptional growth for our clients, to say Fletch will be missed is a colossal understatement," he said. "His unwavering commitment to every client and every campaign has set the bar for what strategic rigour and creativity can deliver in media.

“Fletch has had a lasting impact on literally hundreds of our colleagues, clients, partners and anyone else he’s crossed paths with over his long and outstanding career with us. I can imagine now that we have shared the news of his departure, he will be inundated with messages wishing him well for what’s next, and rightly so.”

Fletcher told Campaign that he always wanted to leave his media agency career on his terms and had thought about moving on for the past couple of years. During the Covid pandemic, he lost his brother-in-law, which motivated him to focus on personal projects and other priorities in life.

He added that he wanted to spend more time with his wife and their family, volunteering on the frontline and offering consulting to charities and businesses in non-executive roles or, in his words, “investing in his social and intellectual jeopardy pieces”.

Fletcher has been one of the backbones of Wavemaker – and its many previous incarnations – since 1986, when he joined Billett & Co as a media planner. The agency subsequently rebranded to CIA.

His tenure took in several changes of ownership, including WPP's acquisition of CIA in 2001 and its merger with another WPP agency, The Media Edge, which would later become MEC. In 2017, Maxus and MEC merged to form Wavemaker, his final stop.

These changes, Fletcher said, kept his role fresh and he has always maintained patience and a mindset that sometimes it is better to move sideways and learn new skills than chase the ladder up (see the top five "Fletchisms", below).

This has not only served him well, but enabled him to gain expertise across a broad range of areas, including planning, data and business growth. It also allowed him to help build teams and nurture talent, which has been one highlight of his career.

Fletcher has been pivotal to some of the agency’s largest public and private sector accounts, including Specsavers, Lloyds Banking Group and various government clients, such as the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (previously Public Health England), Home Office, Cabinet Office and Department for Work and Pensions.

He has won numerous awards for his pioneering data and research projects, and was part of the team that built IPA Touchpoints. Fletcher was named an IPA Fellow for his contributions to the industry in 2014.

Highlights and regrets

Reflecting on his career, Fletcher has some minor regrets about “overcomplicating things that should be simpler”, which he feels, showing admirable honesty, may have jeopardised some of his agency's pitch results over the years, but his highlights far outweigh the lows.

As an agency partner for 10 years, he helped Specsavers grow from “an upstart price-led discount [opticians] when I started working with it to a national power brand that it is today”.

He was also involved in some of Group M’s largest pitch wins, including Lloyds Banking Group with MEC, and is proud of the work he has done helping the UK government better understand its audiences.

Fletcher has spent nearly 40 years in an industry that has undergone incredible upheaval, evolving from an era dominated by print, radio, billboards and linear TV to one that is increasingly digital, social and complicated.

One observation he makes about the changing landscape is how different media channels – for example, print and TV – are far too quickly dismissed by some parts of the industry as “dead”, when essentially they all continue to play an important role in media planning.

He told Campaign that although media technology has drastically changed, there are some things that have remained consistent since he began his career as a media planner.

“When I started in the media business in 1986, a lot of what we did was going to advertisers and saying: ‘You are spending and wasting money in your media budget with too much frequency because you're not controlling your TV buys well enough, which means you're wasting money and pissing people off'," he said.

“So 36 years later in my career, it's still fundamentally the same thing that we're doing, which is we're finding ways of better spending your money [but in different ways].”

Fletcher's plea to the industry is to "always think about how to make it simpler”, particularly in the way products and services are developed and explained to clients. It may sound obvious to the media agency insider, but the complexity of media planning is an issue that marketers often struggle to grapple with.

Citing a quote from a senior WPP colleague, he explained which version of a client's response he prefers when presenting an idea: “I’m always scared when I hear ‘awesome’. What I want to hear is ‘impressive’.”

Skips Queen, but not wine

Fletch’s colleagues might agree with the "impressive" ahead of "awesome" anecdote when assessing the impact he has had on those around him.

Campaign understands he has an “epic” wine fridge and knowledge, the latter of which this publication has benefitted from. He is also said to be a talented guitarist and compere at events, which Campaign cannot verify.

He is also known to host summer team barbecues and was one of the only people who attended the original Live Aid concert in 1985, but missed the seminal Queen set (see below), due to a (former) friend falling ill at the gig.

Wavemaker’s head of audience science, Kathryn Saxton, who was willing to go on record about Fletch, said: “He’s been my manager and mentor for 15 years, longer than some marriages. I’m going to miss his stewardship. I’m feeling bereft already and he hasn’t even gone yet.”

Chief people officer Rob Jane added: “Fletch’s passion for our people and our clients is palpable and I’ve never once seen [it] dim, despite his 36-year stint… his enthusiasm gets more infectious and inspiring with every passing year and it’s immeasurable how much we will all miss him in our business. He is, simply, irreplaceable.”

Perhaps global head of strategy Stuart Sullivan Martin sums up Fletcher’s character best by describing him as “a super smart, warm and compassionate colleague, who I’ve had the privilege to work with for many years. He’s that exotic mix of an analytical introvert and master of his technical craft but who also loves a story and a stage.”

He added: “One of my favourite ‘Fletchisms’ is: ‘The most powerful piece of technology in the world is a single blank piece of A4 paper.' For someone so steeped in analytics, technology and effectiveness detail, he always champions the power of human thinking to tackle problems.”

"Human thinking" and the relentless pursuit of making media and tech simpler are some of the legacies that Fletch will leave behind when he bids farewell in the summer. He will be missed at Wavemaker, and beyond.