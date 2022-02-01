Wavemaker builds Merlin relationship with Legoland TV sponsorship deal

Wavemaker UK has tied up with Sky on a 12-month TV sponsorship deal to showcase Legoland Windsor Resort – its first project for Merlin Entertainments since it was appointed to the media account in December last year.

The sponsorship kicked off with a series of idents designed to highlight Legoland’s new area, Lego Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures. The brand’s sponsorship of "Family Movies on 5" debuted on 29 January and will run for a full 12 months.

Merlin's decision to consolidate its media planning and buying into Wavemaker forms part of its growth plans, as the UK visitor attractions industry recovers from Covid lockdowns and restrictions.

As demand for days out and short trips rises, the TV sponsorship aims to increase awareness among key growth audiences, keeping Legoland Windsor front-of-mind for families across school breaks and holidays. To do this, beyond promoting Lego Mythica, Wavemaker will phase idents to promote the Legoland Resort Hotel, as well as the park as a whole. In collaboration with Sky, Wavemaker also plans to refresh the idents later in the year to promote a Halloween experience, the "Brick or Treat" family staycation.

Mick Style, chief exeutive of Wavemaker North, said: “This television sponsorship is the perfect start to our epic journey with Legoland Windsor. Between the adventures of our favourite movie characters, we’re showing families and children how they too can buckle up and build their own exciting quest in the first and only theme-park land of its kind anywhere on earth. With the help of Sky, we’re pleased to bring awareness and drive further growth for a brand beloved by generations."

Legoland Windsor Resort marketing director Marianne McGoldrick added: “We’re incredibly excited to bring the world of Lego Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures to family living rooms across the country through this new sponsorship.”

Wavemaker was selected to handle all of Merlin Entertainments’ media planning and buying for the company’s theme parks, resorts and Midway attractions last year, following a competitive review overseen by Oystercatchers.