Wavemaker forges partnership to develop project management skills

One-to-one coaching delivered by Multiverse and Wavemaker teams.

Wavemaker: agency wants to mitigate skills shortage
Wavemaker has teamed up with education technology start-up Multiverse to launch a project management apprenticeship scheme.

The 18-month programme will combine virtual classroom training with one-to-one coaching delivered by Multiverse and Wavemaker's global team of experts. Attendees will master essential project management skills such as navigating complex organisational challenges and developing efficient ways of working.

A report from the Project Management Institute stated that by 2027, global employers will need 87.7 million individuals working in project management-oriented roles. The report also found that 39% of businesses were concerned about having access to enough people with the right project management skills, this inspired Wavemaker to focus on developing this skill set.

Wavemaker's investment in this project management academy comes via the Apprenticeship Levy, a UK tax on employers that can be used to fund apprenticeship training.

Dan Jennings, the new head of project management officer at Wavemaker, said: "Clients want their agency partners to be professionalised in every capability. Now more than ever, it's important for us to deliver projects that exceed stakeholders' expectations.

"Getting the all-important basics of consistent, on-time, and high-quality delivery is vital. The Project Management Academy is a valuable addition to our culture, learning and development at Wavemaker, we're proud to be collaborating with Multiverse to further enhance essential Project Management skills within our organisation."

