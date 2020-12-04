Omar Oakes
Wavemaker innovation chief Sarah Salter to chair Campaign Tech Awards

She will lead a judging panel of company leaders and technology specialists from across the advertising, marketing and media industries.

Salter: has worked client-side as a marketer and agency-side as head of innovation

Sarah Salter, head of innovation at WPP media agency Wavemaker, will chair the judging panel for the 2021 Campaign Tech Awards. 

The awards, which will return for their fifth year, champion the collaboration between agencies, brands and the technology communities, and recognise the outstanding work produced together to drive the creative industries forward.

She is one of the UK advertising industry's most well-known and authoritative voices on innovation in media and advertising, having worked both client-side as a marketer and agency-side as an innovation head. Salter joined MEC Tonic (now Wavemaker) in 2015 from fitness brand Q by Equinox (now Furthermore), where she was head of marketing in New York, and previously worked for Procter & Gamble on Clairol and then Casio.

Now, as head of Wavemaker’s innovation division, Salter helps the agency’s clients work with startups and early stage companies to use emerging technology to speed up the purchase journey for consumers.

She brings her decade of experience in brand marketing and innovation to help redefine what innovation means for Wavemaker and its clients. Salter has been named among IPA's Women of Tomorrow, and is an active mentor and champion to founders and start-ups.

Salter said: “This year is incredibly exciting for the Campaign Tech Awards; celebrating outstanding work in what can only be described as a game-changing time for innovation and technology.  

“I am thrilled to be chairing the 2021 awards, where we are introducing even more new categories, an even more diverse portfolio, awarding radical innovation, smart use of technology all which impacts on clients and industry and changes the world we live in for the better. We will recognise industry trailblazers and champions of change – this is a year not to miss.”

There are two new categories this year, including a prize for Tech Diversity Advocate of the Year. This will reward an individual who has pushed forward the issues of diversity and inclusion over the past year. Individuals can enter themselves or colleagues and partners.

There is also a new Best Response to Change Using Tech category, which rewards the technology and creativity of campaigns that adapted quickly to change – whether it was in response to external factors such as the Covid-19 crisis or an internal shift. The judges will assess how the team responded to a changed brief and surpassed expectations.

The early-bird deadline for submitting award entries is 18 December 2020, when there will be a discounted entry fee, and the standard entry deadline is 5 February 2021.  

For more information about the awards categories and entry criteria, visit campaigntechawards.com, where you can also find information about sponsorship opportunities and previous award winners.

