Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wavemaker launches disability and neurodiversity network WM Enable

WM Enable collates and expands on existing projects.

WM Enable: event features speakers from organisations including RNIB
WM Enable: event features speakers from organisations including RNIB

Wavemaker is launching a global initiative aimed at promoting understanding and awareness of disabilities and neurodiverse conditions such as autism to help support affected staff and their colleagues and attract greater numbers of disabled people into its network.

WM Enable launches today (Tuesday), which is International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Wavemaker’s London headquarters will host an event featuring speakers from the Royal National Institute of Blind People, Premier League, Transport for London and Bec Development, who will share stories around working with people with disabilities and impairments.

Wavemaker is also taking part in #PurpleLightUp, a movement to promote contributions that disabled people make to the economy that was co-founded by Channel 4, and is turning its Sea Containers office purple.

At the start of 2020, Wavemaker will be implementing "ability allies" across the agency and introduce a handbook offering advice, policies and procedures for staff, plus training sessions in conjunction with representatives from disability charities and organisations. The agency has also signed up to the Valuable 500, committing to discussing these issues at board level.

Sarah Conway, Wavemaker’s UK precision lead, who is also orchestrating WM Enable, said: "Research by the disability charity Scope shows that almost half (49%) of disabled people worry about making employers aware of their impairment or condition, while 48% are unaware of their rights as a disabled employee.

"I want to make sure that we are actively challenging perceptions and attitudes, and building understanding of disability and neurodiversity, in order to welcome a more representative pool of talent into the agency and the industry."

James Edgar, Wavemaker’s head of talent, added: "We have run several projects, but it is time now that we develop a more cohesive way of approaching this. We are committed to raising our awareness, breaking down biases and myths, and providing the support through allies and training that will positively influence our behaviour as an agency."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Exploring Twitter: how we uncovered its thriving communities

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

"Don't sleepwalk into the ad break" warns M&C Saatchi's group CCO

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
BRANDS
"Any brand that tries too hard just isn't cool"

"Any brand that tries too hard just isn't cool"

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
Love it or hate it: how Marmite can help you decide

Love it or hate it: how Marmite can help you decide

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago