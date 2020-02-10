Wavemaker nabs MediaCom's Alastair Bannerman to be global client president

Wavemaker has appointed MediaCom global category and client president Alastair Bannerman as global client president, set to start in April.

Based in London, Bannerman’s appointment finalises Wavemaker’s leadership structure and comes in the wake of the November promotion of Anna Hickey to president, global clients.

Reporting to chief executive Toby Jenner, Bannerman will work alongside Hickey and Alex Altman, president, global client operations. Bannerman will be responsible for overseeing best practice and client relationships.

Bannerman has 20 years’ experience in client leadership and agency management. Before joining MediaCom in 2013, he worked at agencies including Carat, ZenithOptimedia and Starcom.

Jenner said: "To deliver our clients’ growth ambitions, we need an unrivalled level of capabilities from across WPP, Group M and, of course, Wavemaker. In Anna, Alex and Alastair, we have three exceptional executives, all with many years of experience in building client partnerships. They will help Wavemaker build a consistent global attitude across client leadership teams throughout the Wavemaker network."

Bannerman added: "I’m looking forward to joining Toby and the global leadership team at Wavemaker at such an exciting time for the agency. I feel inspired by the new direction and the opportunity of helping to deliver growth for an impressive roster of clients."