Wavemaker promotes Anna Hickey to global role

Wavemaker has promoted Anna Hickey to the position of president, global clients – a role in which she will head worldwide best practice and client leadership.

Hickey, who will continue to be based in the UK, begins the new post in February. She joined Wavemaker in January 2018 as managing director, before becoming UK chief operating officer in April this year.

As UK chief operating officer, Hickey was responsible for client growth, new business and marketing, and oversaw commercial and financial operations, leading to 25% year-on-year growth, Wavemaker said.

"Anna is one of our most highly regarded operating executives and is an exceptional client and team leader," global chief executive Toby Jenner said.

"She’s presented me with a compelling vision for next-level client leadership and for how we’ll continue to provoke growth for clients and for Wavemaker. I think she is a great choice to help lead us into the future,"

Hickey, whose 20-year career spans leadership roles at Maxus, Carat and Group M, added: "Client leadership has over the years become too akin to project management, when it should be focused on nurturing and developing truly valuable partnerships with our clients that lead to enhanced growth for their business.

"I’m looking forward to joining Toby and the global management team at such an exciting time for Wavemaker and bringing a laser-sharp focus to our client leadership approach."