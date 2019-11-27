Sara Spary
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wavemaker promotes Anna Hickey to global role

Hickey has been appointed president, global clients.

Hickey: appointed to bring 'laser-sharp focus' to client leadership
Hickey: appointed to bring 'laser-sharp focus' to client leadership

Wavemaker has promoted Anna Hickey to the position of president, global clients – a role in which she will head worldwide best practice and client leadership.

Hickey, who will continue to be based in the UK, begins the new post in February. She joined Wavemaker in January 2018 as managing director, before becoming UK chief operating officer in April this year.

As UK chief operating officer, Hickey was responsible for client growth, new business and marketing, and oversaw commercial and financial operations, leading to 25% year-on-year growth, Wavemaker said. 

"Anna is one of our most highly regarded operating executives and is an exceptional client and team leader," global chief executive Toby Jenner said.

"She’s presented me with a compelling vision for next-level client leadership and for how we’ll continue to provoke growth for clients and for Wavemaker. I think she is a great choice to help lead us into the future," 

Hickey, whose 20-year career spans leadership roles at Maxus, Carat and Group M, added: "Client leadership has over the years become too akin to project management, when it should be focused on nurturing and developing truly valuable partnerships with our clients that lead to enhanced growth for their business.

"I’m looking forward to joining Toby and the global management team at such an exciting time for Wavemaker and bringing a laser-sharp focus to our client leadership approach."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #62 Paul Jordan

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #62 Paul Jordan

Promoted

November 25, 2019
There's a missing link in your marketing supply chain

There's a missing link in your marketing supply chain

Promoted

November 21, 2019
Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds

Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds

Promoted

November 20, 2019
Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Promoted

November 19, 2019