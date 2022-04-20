Wavemaker retains media planning for Department for Work and Pensions

WPP’s Wavemaker has retained the media planning account for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), following a competitive pitch process.

The agency has worked with the DWP for seven years, and the new contract will run for four more years.

Wavemaker is one of four agencies that was selected last year on the government’s Campaign Solutions 2 framework to handle media planning and strategy.

The tender was open to all of the rostered agencies, including Havas UK, MG OMD and MediaCom UK.

MG OMD, which retained the government's media buying account in December, will handle media buying for the DWP, with annual media billings of about £2m.

The planning brief includes continuing to lead on DWP’s "JobHelp" campaign (pictured above), which aims to help jobseekers find work or training as the labour market recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

Wavemaker will also work with the DWP on planning media for its Universal Credit campaign.

“We've worked closely with the DWP for many years, and we're delighted to be asked to continue supporting them, especially since the drive to get people into work is more important than ever before,” Wavemaker UK chief growth officer Katie Lee said.

“In the wake of the pandemic, we have a great opportunity to make a positive impact. We look forward to helping deliver on departmental objectives that will produce jobs, opportunities, and prosperity across the nation."

Recently, MG OMD retained media planning for NHS Blood and Transplant.