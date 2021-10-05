Arvind Hickman
Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

Brands will be able to access Amazon’s audience insights from Wavemaker’s media planning tool.

Amazon: Wavemaker collaborating to provide clients access to insights (Picture: Getty Images)
Wavemaker has secured a deal to access Amazon Advertising’s "Overlapping Audiences" API, which provides brands with insights to help understand the relationships between a brand’s audience and other audiences on Amazon.

The Group M agency claims it is the first globally to integrate the API directly into its "Provocative Planning" platform.

Wavemaker said this would enable planners to access Amazon’s audience insights directly to integrate into media plans and campaigns, which would “create strong audience strategies and realise clients’ digital maturity plans”.

Wavemaker global head of ecommerce Mudit Jaju said: “With access to Amazon Advertising’s Overlapping Audiences API we can better optimise our clients’ Amazon campaigns and help them drive growth.” 

Wavemaker global chief executive Toby Jenner added: “Through our continual drive to positively provoke ourselves and our strong alliance with Amazon Advertising we can now offer our clients a bar raising level of audience planning.

"I see this collaboration as another way we fulfil Wavemaker’s promise to always find a better way to grow our clients’ business.” 

