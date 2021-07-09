Wavemaker wins Thinkbox TV Planning Awards Grand Prix for Nationwide

Wavemaker UK has picked up the Grand Prix at this year’s Thinkbox TV Planning Awards, run in partnership with Campaign, for its work on Nationwide.

The agency and brand also won the Best Ongoing Use of TV prize for the "Voices" campaign.

Since 2016, Nationwide has used TV to transform it from challenger brand to the nation’s most considered and trusted financial services provider.

Every ad by VCCP was a thread in a story that aimed to show why Nationwide is different. Wavemaker UK maximised the power of the five-year campaign, using mass moments of togetherness, data-driven targeting for niche audiences and partnerships with broadcasters, such as the award-winning “Together against hate” with Channel 4.

Wavemaker chief executive Paul Hutchison said he was “immensely proud of the Wavemaker Nationwide team”.

It was “the combination of a confident client, outstanding creative idea and exemplary AV planning and execution that ranges from bold partnerships to data-driven, precise targeting to reach diverse audiences [that] provided us with all the ingredients to step-change growth for both the Nationwide brand and the Nationwide business”, he said.

This year’s Thinkbox TV Planning Awards ceremony took place online for the second year running, with the winners revealed in a one-off live broadcast. The awards celebrate brilliantly effective uses of TV and the people behind them.

OMD UK won the awards’ first TV Planning Agency of the Year prize.

Chief planning officer Vicky Fox said the agency was “honoured” by the “recognition of our dedication to the evolving craft of TV planning, our partnerships with the channels and importantly how we deliver growth for our amazing clients”.

The agency also picked up the Young TV Planner of the Year prize and Best Use of Sponsorship for Walkers.

Here is the full awards breakdown:

Grand Prix

Wavemaker UK for Nationwide

Best Ongoing Use of TV

Wavemaker UK for Nationwide

Highly commended

OMD UK for NFU Mutual



Also shortlisted

MediaCom UK for Lloyds Bank

Best Use of Sponsorship

OMD UK for Walkers

Also shortlisted

Total Media for Freshpet

UM Manchester for Aldi



Best Integrated Campaign

MediaCom UK for Direct Line



Highly commended

Republic of Media with ITV

Propaganda & Souter PR for Roberts Bakery

Also shortlisted

MediaCom UK for Tesco

the7stars for On the Beach

Best Small Budget Use of TV

december19 & Weave for People's Energy

Highly commended

Love or Fear & Running Total Media for Elder

Also shortlisted

Manning Gottlieb OMD for NHS Blood and Transplant (HM Gov)

The Barber Shop, Blonde & SixteenByNine for Parkinson's UK



Best Use of Content

Tesco with MediaCom UK, BBH, Thames TV & ITV for Tesco



Also shortlisted

Manning Gottlieb OMD for Age UK

PHD for The British Heart Foundation

Wavemaker UK for Paramount - Sonic the Hedgehog

Best TV Newcomer

UM Birmingham for Dexcom



Also shortlisted

Havas UK for Royal Mail

Pintarget & Isobel for Jet UK

Republic of Media for Jura Whisky (Whyte & Mackay)



Young TV Planner of the Year

Becky France – OMD UK

Also shortlisted

Chris Lucas – Mostly Media

Jasmin Weston-Smith – Mindshare

Sean Taylor – Essence

TV Planning Agency of the Year

OMD UK

Also shortlisted

Manning Gottlieb OMD

Republic of Media

The Specialist Works

Wavemaker UK

Special Prizes

Best Use of TV in a Crisis

MediaCom UK for Tesco

TV For Good

PHD for British Heart Foundation