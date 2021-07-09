Suzanne Bidlake
Wavemaker wins Thinkbox TV Planning Awards Grand Prix for Nationwide

OMD UK is inaugural TV Planning Agency of the Year

Grand Prix winner 2021: Wavemaker UK for Nationwide
Wavemaker UK has picked up the Grand Prix at this year’s Thinkbox TV Planning Awards, run in partnership with Campaign, for its work on Nationwide. 

The agency and brand also won the Best Ongoing Use of TV prize for the "Voices" campaign.

Since 2016, Nationwide has used TV to transform it from challenger brand to the nation’s most considered and trusted financial services provider.

Every ad by VCCP was a thread in a story that aimed to show why Nationwide is different. Wavemaker UK maximised the power of the five-year campaign, using mass moments of togetherness, data-driven targeting for niche audiences and partnerships with broadcasters, such as the award-winning “Together against hate” with Channel 4. 

Wavemaker chief executive Paul Hutchison said he was “immensely proud of the Wavemaker Nationwide team”.

It was “the combination of a confident client, outstanding creative idea and exemplary AV planning and execution that ranges from bold partnerships to data-driven, precise targeting to reach diverse audiences [that] provided us with all the ingredients to step-change growth for both the Nationwide brand and the Nationwide business”, he said.

This year’s Thinkbox TV Planning Awards ceremony took place online for the second year running, with the winners revealed in a one-off live broadcast. The awards celebrate brilliantly effective uses of TV and the people behind them.

OMD UK won the awards’ first TV Planning Agency of the Year prize.

Chief planning officer Vicky Fox said the agency was “honoured” by the “recognition of our dedication to the evolving craft of TV planning, our partnerships with the channels and importantly how we deliver growth for our amazing clients”.

The agency also picked up the Young TV Planner of the Year prize and Best Use of Sponsorship for Walkers.

See more details and awards videos of all winners on Campaign's dedicated Thinkbox TV Planning Awards page here.

Here is the full awards breakdown:

Grand Prix
Wavemaker UK for Nationwide

Best Ongoing Use of TV
Wavemaker UK for Nationwide

Highly commended
OMD UK for NFU Mutual

Also shortlisted
MediaCom UK for Lloyds Bank

Best Use of Sponsorship
OMD UK for Walkers

Also shortlisted
Total Media for Freshpet
UM Manchester for Aldi

Best Integrated Campaign
MediaCom UK for Direct Line

Highly commended
Republic of Media with ITV
Propaganda & Souter PR for Roberts Bakery

Also shortlisted
MediaCom UK for Tesco
the7stars for On the Beach

Best Small Budget Use of TV
december19 & Weave for People's Energy

Highly commended
Love or Fear & Running Total Media for Elder

Also shortlisted
Manning Gottlieb OMD for NHS Blood and Transplant (HM Gov)
The Barber Shop, Blonde & SixteenByNine for Parkinson's UK

Best Use of Content
Tesco with MediaCom UK, BBH, Thames TV & ITV for Tesco

Also shortlisted
Manning Gottlieb OMD for Age UK
PHD for The British Heart Foundation
Wavemaker UK for Paramount - Sonic the Hedgehog

Best TV Newcomer
UM Birmingham for Dexcom

Also shortlisted
Havas UK for Royal Mail
Pintarget & Isobel for Jet UK
Republic of Media for Jura Whisky (Whyte & Mackay)

Young TV Planner of the Year
Becky France – OMD UK

Also shortlisted
Chris Lucas – Mostly Media
Jasmin Weston-Smith – Mindshare
Sean Taylor – Essence

TV Planning Agency of the Year
OMD UK

Also shortlisted
Manning Gottlieb OMD
Republic of Media
The Specialist Works
Wavemaker UK

Special Prizes

Best Use of TV in a Crisis
MediaCom UK for Tesco

TV For Good
PHD for British Heart Foundation

