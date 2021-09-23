Fayola Douglas
Wavemaker’s Christiaan Lette joins Wunderman Thompson as chief data officer

Lette will help clients, talent and the business use data for growth.

Lette: joins from Wavemaker, where he spent three years
Wunderman Thompson has appointed Christiaan Lette to the new position of chief data officer for the UK, with a remit to help clients, talent and the business further use data for growth.

Lette joins from GroupM global media agency Wavemaker, where he spent three years, exiting as UK chief digital officer. He was responsible for the L'Oréal, BMW and MINI accounts. Joining in 2018, Lette headed up the Wavemaker Precision division before becoming managing director.

With clients asking more questions around audiences, data, tech, experience, measurement, transformation and integration, Lette will use marketing science, data consulting, data-driven comms and Wunderman Thompson's end-to-end capabilities to help brands connect with their customers more intuitively. He will report to chief executive Pip Hulbert.

Before Wavemaker, Lette was managing director at full-service creative communications agency tkm9 group for two years.

He has previously worked at creative and digital agencies including Possible, WCRS, TBWA\London, Engine and Publicis, where he started his career in 2003.

Lette commented: "After three years in the media world, I'm excited to be rejoining a creative agency, one that has unrivalled industry expertise, truly talented staff and fantastic clients.

"I don't know any other agency that is accredited by the IPA for effectiveness, wins at I-COM and Data IQ, and takes home gold Lions at Cannes for data-led creative. Just take BT Sport's Unscripted campaign – the team are paving a new way of approaching data, technology and creative that I haven't seen anywhere else and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Hulbert added: "Christiaan Lette is a remarkable talent with in-depth experience across creative, technology and media that will perfectly tie together our capabilities, products and services to develop the most interesting and inspiring solutions for our clients' brands and their customers.

"With the demise of third party cookies and the opportunities presented by first party data we are delighted that Christiaan is joining us to further strengthen Wunderman Thompson's leading marketing transformation, science, automation and personalisation practices."

