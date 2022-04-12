Fayola Douglas
How long?
1 minute

Wayfair curates Camber Sands caravan

The Style Producers designed the maximalist-styled retreat.

Wayfair: caravan transformed using its products
Online retailer Wayfair has created a staycation retreat in partnership with The Style Producers – Cassandra Doyle and Diana Civil.

Located at Camber Sands in East Sussex, a simple static caravan has been transformed by The Style Producers using Wayfair's range of furniture, decor and home-renovation products.

Dubbed Dixie Daydream, it embraces a maximalist style and is designed as a space in which to spend a long weekend. The caravan offers accommodation for up to six adults with two double bedrooms and one twin bedroom.

The renovation project included changes to hardware, including a copper sink upgrade and a contemporary built-in fireplace. As many Brits look to improve, rather than move, the caravan aims to provide inspiration for DIY decor.

In the main living area, visitors will find plush textiles including a pink tufted chair, upcycled caravan seating and a leopard print carpet. Standout items found around the caravan, such as a gold-base dining table, pink armchair, curved vase and fringed leopard print cushion, are available to buy on Wayfair.

Doyle and Civil said: "As stylists and art directors we are always excited by new finds and treasures and a spot of DIY, so what better way to channel our creativity than to transform a static caravan into a boutique stay like no other?"

Nadia McCowan Hill, resident style advisor at Wayfair, added: "Dixie Daydream turns a traditionally lacklustre caravan design on its head and proves that even the smallest space can be a haven of personal style if you renovate it thoughtfully.

"Staycations are one post-pandemic trend that's set to stay and consumers are increasingly on the hunt for truly memorable but affordable holiday lets. Dixie delivers a dreamlike space that offers just that and at Wayfair we offer all you need to recreate the look, from plush plumbing to dreamy decor."

Bookings for the caravan will be taken through Airbnb.

