Wayfair hosts interiors pop-up to showcase travel destinations

Interiors retailer Wayfair is taking over a two-storey townhouse in London's Soho to showcase its range of furniture in an immersive environment.

In the pop-up, open for one day on 1 August, visitors will be able to enjoy food and a craft workshop.

Guests will be led through four curated spaces that each represent a travel destination. The locations have been picked according to trends and include a "retro" Palm Springs and a "wild" Serengeti.

The curated spaces will provide opportunities for visitors to interact with, such as a swing seat and a Scandinavian-style Christmas.



Visitors can shop the looks of each destination via iPads. The project is being delivered in-house.