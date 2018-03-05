Emily Tan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wayne Deakin joins Huge London as executive creative director

Wayne Deakin has joined brand experience agency Huge as executive creative director to head its London and European offering.

Deakin has previously led creative at AKQA and the Engine Group
Deakin has previously led creative at AKQA and the Engine Group

At Huge, Deakin will work alongside managing director Mark Manning across the full client base to lead the agency's "creative vision" in the region. 

"Wayne brings an outstanding track record across digital, innovation and communications, and crucially his understanding of how to harness creativity to connect and elevate experiences made him the perfect addition to spearhead the next phase of Huge’s European growth," Manning commented. 

Deakin was most recently executive creative director for AKQA London, a role he left last October. Prior to AKQA, he was joint executive creative director for the Engine Group.

"I’ve long admired Huge, its work and its success. It is a very modern agency that values solving business problems with creativity and craft," Deakin said. "It boldly creates products, services and experiences people love and puts consumers at the heart of everything it does – that aligns with how I think and how successful brands work today."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Open canvas: thinking outside the home

Promoted

Added 41 minutes ago

Open canvas: thinking outside the home

AGENCY
Engine MD on the keys to Best Places to Work success

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

Engine MD on the keys to Best Places to Work success

AGENCY
Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

Promoted

March 05, 2018

Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

MEDIA
How to ramp up your mobile experience

Promoted

March 02, 2018

How to ramp up your mobile experience