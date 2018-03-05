Wayne Deakin joins Huge London as executive creative director

Deakin has previously led creative at AKQA and the Engine Group

At Huge, Deakin will work alongside managing director Mark Manning across the full client base to lead the agency's "creative vision" in the region.

"Wayne brings an outstanding track record across digital, innovation and communications, and crucially his understanding of how to harness creativity to connect and elevate experiences made him the perfect addition to spearhead the next phase of Huge’s European growth," Manning commented.

Deakin was most recently executive creative director for AKQA London, a role he left last October. Prior to AKQA, he was joint executive creative director for the Engine Group.

"I’ve long admired Huge, its work and its success. It is a very modern agency that values solving business problems with creativity and craft," Deakin said. "It boldly creates products, services and experiences people love and puts consumers at the heart of everything it does – that aligns with how I think and how successful brands work today."