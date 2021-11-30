Shauna Lewis
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wayne Deakin leaves Huge to join Wolff Olins

Deakin will advance the branding consultancy’s experience offer.

Wolff Olins: Sairah Ashman (left), global CEO, and Wayne Deakin, global principal.
Wolff Olins: Sairah Ashman (left), global CEO, and Wayne Deakin, global principal.

Wayne Deakin has departed Interpublic Group global experience agency Huge, where he was executive creative director, to join Wolff Olins as global principal.

As global principal, he will join the client-facing leadership team and will develop Wolff Olins’s existing experience offer. There is no incumbent for the role.

Deakin has been executive creative director, EMEA at Huge since April 2018. During his tenure, he worked with brands including Spotify, Procter & Gamble, Google and Verizon, and focused on creating a seamless experience across digital, physical and communications touchpoints for clients.

Prior to joining Huge, he held the roles of ECD of AKQA London from 2015 to 2017 and joint ECD of Engine Group from 2013 to 2014. He has won over 500 awards throughout his career.

Deakin cited Wolff Olins' work for the London 2012 Olympics as a favourite of his and added: “I’m excited to join the team at Wolff Olins to help push further into experience design with the global studios and work with such world-class talent. I love solving challenges and I’ve long admired Wolff Olins for its approach to solving business problems and creating transformative brands through creativity.”

Sairah Ashman, global chief executive officer of Wolff Olins, said: “In Wayne we’ve found a fellow believer in the power of creativity and taking a holistic approach. We’re looking forward to doing amazing things together for our clients and shaking up what it means to deliver outstanding brand-led experiences for their customers and employees – as well as results.”

Wolff Olins has worked with clients including Google Workspace, TikTok and Uber.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Brands must ‘embrace joy’ to succeed on TikTok

Brands must ‘embrace joy’ to succeed on TikTok

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
“We’re moving from precision to prediction”

“We’re moving from precision to prediction”

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
Connected Communities: how Meta can build your brand

Connected Communities: how Meta can build your brand

Promoted

November 25, 2021
Hashtags and happiness: why the TikTok community remembers great branded content

Hashtags and happiness: why the TikTok community remembers great branded content

Promoted

November 25, 2021