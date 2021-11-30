Wayne Deakin leaves Huge to join Wolff Olins

Wayne Deakin has departed Interpublic Group global experience agency Huge, where he was executive creative director, to join Wolff Olins as global principal.

As global principal, he will join the client-facing leadership team and will develop Wolff Olins’s existing experience offer. There is no incumbent for the role.

Deakin has been executive creative director, EMEA at Huge since April 2018. During his tenure, he worked with brands including Spotify, Procter & Gamble, Google and Verizon, and focused on creating a seamless experience across digital, physical and communications touchpoints for clients.

Prior to joining Huge, he held the roles of ECD of AKQA London from 2015 to 2017 and joint ECD of Engine Group from 2013 to 2014. He has won over 500 awards throughout his career.

Deakin cited Wolff Olins' work for the London 2012 Olympics as a favourite of his and added: “I’m excited to join the team at Wolff Olins to help push further into experience design with the global studios and work with such world-class talent. I love solving challenges and I’ve long admired Wolff Olins for its approach to solving business problems and creating transformative brands through creativity.”

Sairah Ashman, global chief executive officer of Wolff Olins, said: “In Wayne we’ve found a fellow believer in the power of creativity and taking a holistic approach. We’re looking forward to doing amazing things together for our clients and shaking up what it means to deliver outstanding brand-led experiences for their customers and employees – as well as results.”

Wolff Olins has worked with clients including Google Workspace, TikTok and Uber.