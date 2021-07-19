Waze appoints Other and concocts ‘traffic jam’ to spread on your toast

Other has been appointed by smartphone driving app Waze, with the agency's debut jam-themed advertising breaking ahead of school-holidays-induced congestion on the UK's roads.

Continuing to build on the navigation app's "Waze knows" platform, the work highlights Waze's real-time routing and road reports, which pinpoint where traffic jams are most likely to occur before they happen.

As part of the campaign, Other has produced an edible "traffic jam", made from berries that grow on the sides of Britain's "jammiest" roads, such as the M1.

Other has also produced work to support the launch, with out of home, 30-second radio spots by OMD and digital video by Abagada.

The outdoor work carries lines such as "When life gives you traffic, make traffic jam" and "Best served on toast. Not tarmac." Localised versions of the ads will also run to highlight traffic problems particular to the areas in which they appear.

The radio ads depict traffic dramas in a humorous way, with comedian, actor and writer Robert Webb providing the voiceover.

The campaign comes ahead of what is expected to be the biggest volume of traffic on the UK's roads as schools break up for the summer and travel-restricted holidaymakers look to take "staycations".

The actual "traffic jam" was created in partnership with social food publisher Twisted and will be distributed via the latter's ecommerce site. Sample jars will be included with orders made by its delivery-only restaurant partnership with Uber Eats.

Kyle Harman-Turner, Other's executive creative director, said: "It's not every day you make a traffic jam foraged from roadside berries... but with millions of Brits embarking on staycation journeys to the likes of Cornwall, Devon or the Lake District, we needed to help drivers to start their holidays right, by eating traffic jams for breakfast, literally.

"From the very beginning of the pitch we had a shared ambition: to jolt drivers into reconsidering their default navigation app of choice and relieving the nation of traffic pain. With over three million UK drivers reporting road issues in real-time, the only jam 'Wazers' will find themselves getting stuck into is the type you can spread on toast."

Jake Shaw, head of creative at Waze, added: "Waze has a fantastically playful, human-centred soul and any time we produce creative work, we try to reflect those unique traits. The first steps we're taking in the UK market are no exception.

"It was important to us that people could really get their hands on the 'traffic jam', taste it, and learn about how Waze can help them on their upcoming summer trips."