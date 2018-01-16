Omar Oakes
WCRS promotes Gallimore to MD

WCRS has promoted head of account management Annie Gallimore to managing director.

Gallimore joined the agency’s parent group Engine in 2013 to run its government business and oversaw the multi-award winning NHS Blood & Transplant "Missing Type" campaign, in which Campaign took part alongside a number of UK brands. 

She was promoted to head of account management at WCRS in 2017 as well as running government clients.

As WCRS managing director, Gallimore reports to chief executive Matt Edwards and is responsible for the day-to-day running of the agency. Edwards said: "Annie has an enviable creative portfolio, she’s brilliant at new business and is hugely respected by all at WCRS." 

Before joining Engine she had held roles at both agency- and client-side, including head of marketing at Waterstones and managing partner at Grey where she ran the "Hard and fast" campaign for British Heart Foundation. 

WCRS has not had a managing director since Simon Peck was promoted to group managing director at Engine in 2015. 

Carolina Gutierrez Vargas, group director on Sky, has been promoted to head of account management, replacing Gallimore. Gutierrez Vargas joined WCRS in 2014 from working client-side at Weight Watchers Australia and since then has worked on the Sky Broadband and Churchill Insurance accounts.

