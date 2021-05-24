Sara Nelson
Added 59 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

'We need to talk about your balls,' Manscaped declares in first international campaign

Campaign was created by Hell Yeah! and stars Charlie Partridge.

Manscaped: Charlie Partridge has some sage advice about male grooming
Manscaped: Charlie Partridge has some sage advice about male grooming

Manscaped has launched its first international campaign with a 60-second ad that uses snooker apparatus as a visual metaphor for the male private parts.

Created by Hell Yeah!, the campaign from the below-the-waist grooming brand will launch online, with TV and outdoor elements to follow. The ad features British comedian Charlie Partridge in a snooker hall, extolling the advantages of smooth balls, both in snooker and in life.

The campaign, created by Dulcie Cowling and George Nixon with comedy writer Spencer Brown, and produced by Studio Yes, will run across the UK, Australia and the US.

Launched in 2016, Manscaped is a major global brand in grooming tools and products aimed at men’s most delicate areas. In the UK, it is a sponsor of Wolverhampton Wanderers football club, as its official male grooming partner.

Carter Baldwin, vice-president of content at Manscaped, said: “We wanted our first global campaign to have resonance and to ‘cut’ through – and Hell Yeah!’s comedic take on the very real issues facing men who attempt to groom their nether regions with inferior, unsuitable shaving products really hit the spot.

“Men are venturing back out into the world, getting back to beaches, dating and more. And while a home haircut might do when the barber is closed, the results of a home ball shave can be a little more intimidating. Hell Yeah!’s ad makes these serious points with great verve and humour, and we can’t wait to see it out in all our global markets, both online, on TV and OOH.”

Josh Clarricoats, managing director of Hell Yeah!, added: “Sometimes, humour is the best way to get a point across, and for Manscaped, a ‘very British sense of humour’ approach meant we could talk about some delicate issues and unique product benefits in quite a direct way. That is to say, we don’t think everyone has to shave their balls. But if they’re going to do it, you definitely need the right tools for the job.

“We had to create something that would be funny as an online film and work in different markets, without losing its essential message and heart. Which is something of a challenge with an intimate product like Manscaped. But we’re really pleased with the result and can’t wait to see it on screens around the world.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Six ways that addressable is changing the TV landscape

Six ways that addressable is changing the TV landscape

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
How communities can help brands thrive in a post-pandemic market

How communities can help brands thrive in a post-pandemic market

Promoted

May 21, 2021
How brands can grow in a mobile-first world: GSK, Specsavers, Mars

How brands can grow in a mobile-first world: GSK, Specsavers, Mars

Promoted

May 20, 2021
Why CTV is the untapped gem for advertisers

Why CTV is the untapped gem for advertisers

Promoted

May 19, 2021