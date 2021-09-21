'We want to embrace it with credibility and authenticity' – why gaming is more than just marketing for Ford

Last month, Ford of Europe's appearance at the giant games trade fair Gamescom – normally held live in Cologne, Germany, but this year taking place virtually for the second successive time – involved a live show on Twitch from Team Fordzilla, the esports team Ford launched at the games trade fair in 2019.

But this is perhaps the least interesting aspect of how the car brand is making use of the gaming space, both as a marketing opportunity and source of inspiration for its technology.

The brand used the event to promote a series of other initiatives: including the Project P1 Concept, a virtual racing car designed in collaboration with gamers, which has now been turned into a full-scale model used as a simulator; and “Vanzilla”, an adapted Ford Transit van equipped with gaming equipment and accessibility features that can take great gaming experiences to people who find them difficult to access.

According to Emmanuel Lubrani (pictured right), senior manager, brand communications and content development at Ford of Europe, the business has taken an approach to games that is “slightly different from what other existing car brands are doing”.

Other car brands, he said, have (perhaps understandably) focused on sim racing, the genre of racing games that aims to accurately simulate an auto racing experience, with leading titles including the Gran Turismo (PlayStation) and Forza (Xbox) series.

“You've got a lot of Formula 1 teams in esports, or BMW or Mercedes,” Lubrani says. “The thing we didn't want to be was [just] for performance esports, because we want to be a presence in gaming, we don't just want to be a presence in sim racing.

“If you look at other manufacturers, they are [acting as] a racing entity going into gaming. What we're trying to be with Team Fordzilla is to be a gaming entity, which happens to do racing.”

Both rival brands mentioned by Lubrani, it should be said, are actively involved in games outside sim racing. Last year, BMW signed up to sponsor five of the top esports companies, including the UK’s Fnatic, US-based Cloud9 and Germany’s G2. Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, has sponsored the ESL Premiership, a league for players of first person shooter Counter Strike. Major brands in other sectors have also taken high profile sponsorships, such as Mastercard, which first became a sponsor of esports giant League of Legends, the multiplayer online battle arena from Riot Games, in 2018.

Ford differs from these brands because it wants a “presence in gaming which is not for awareness but more for brand relevance and favourability,” Lubrani says.

“We want to be highly professional. We want to embrace gaming with legitimacy, credibility and authenticity – this is key. It would be easy to sign a cheque and put our name on the jersey of an esports team competing in League of Legends, or one of these very popular games that attract tens of thousands of people in arenas.

"That’s not what we want to do. That’s not us. We’re not Mastercard. We want our presence in gaming which is not for awareness but more for brand relevance and favourability.”

'We've always been about accessibility and inclusivity'

Ford has had a presence at Gamescom since 2015, gradually increasing its activity each year. In 2018 it used the event to launch a new vehicle, the Ford Ranger Raptor.

“We didn't do that just for the sake of, you know, getting attention,” Lubrani says. “We did it because [it] was going to be made available as a DLC [downloadable additional content] in Forza Horizon 4.”

In the past two years, Ford has stepped things up – in 2020 it unveiled its first virtual racing model, the P1. Ford claims the P1 was the first virtual racer to be designed in collaboration with gamers, through a series of polls, resulting in a series of proposals that were whittled down to two to be put to a public vote.

Last December, Ford unveiled a physical model of the car, and this has now been turned into a racing simulator, which can be used with either monitors or a VR headset. The simulator will not be open to the public, due to its expense and the lack of an easy access door, but Lubrani said the opportunity to use it could be a prize in future competitions. The virtual P1, meanwhile, is not yet available in any games on the market, but he said this was in the works.

The P1 is now being followed by a second vehicle, this time a racing supervan that Ford said would “imagine what an extreme performance model of future Transit vans may look like”.

These projects are “more than just a PR stunt or comms exercise", Lubrani says, and gaming tech is increasingly playing a role in the development and testing of Ford’s vehicles. For example, through “virtual clinics” at which consumers test features such as an automated parking function and hazard detection (see below).

The supervan is one of two Transit vans that currently have a starring role in Ford’s gaming operations.

The other, the Team Fordzilla Gaming Transit – aka “Vanzilla” – is an illustration of two qualities Lubrani said Ford has “always been about”: accessibility and inclusivity. Since 2015 the brand has partnered with Microsoft, which has pursued similar aims through projects like the Cannes Lions Grand Prix-winning Xbox Adaptive Controller.

“We said, okay fine, you know we have to provide mobility, we have vans, we can bring the gaming experience to people who cannot go to a gaming event for whatever reason,” Lubrani says.

“We decided to convert the biggest Transit van we have on the market into an accessible gaming studio – it’s got wheelchair access, it's got adaptive controllers.” The van is shared between various European countries, with each national Ford team working with organisations such as school, charities and hospitals, “so we can bring the joy of gaming" people who are deprived of it. This could include those receiving end-of-life care, or those who are physically disabled or autistic.

As for future areas of focus, Lubrani notes: “Mobile [gaming] is getting bigger and bigger. And it's a very different audience from, you know, the hardcore sim racing. So we want to make sure that we don't miss that train.

“There are a lot more women on mobile gaming [the majority of the audience is female] so how can we bring Ford, and the Ford brand and what we stand for, to them in a way that is not just, you know, buying estate, like sponsorships, but by being a real gaming entity and a community.”

Main images: the Project P1 Concept, Vanzilla, and Team Fordzilla's five national team captains