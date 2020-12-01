WeCreateExperiences taps Clare Balding for celeb-backed social campaign

#WeCreateExperiences, the movement to promote the value of the experience industry, is launching a social media campaign to encourage brands back to the sector.

Broadcaster Clare Balding will be voicing the hero spot that will also include messages of encouragement from former rugby union player Jonny Wilkinson and Claire Rowney, executive director of fundraising, marketing and communications at Macmillan Cancer Support.

This week's news will allow for our industry to get back on its feet, and assist our return to delivering business opportunities for brands and corporate organisations across the UK. This is why #WeCreateExperiences.



Thank you, @JonnyWilkinson, for your support. pic.twitter.com/6iKze4Trrt — One Industry One Voice (@1IndustryVoice) November 27, 2020

In the run up to the 7 December launch date a series of teaser content, including supporting videos from a wide range of contributors, is being displayed across the social channels of One Industry One Voice, the combined platform supported by #WeMakeEvents, #LetTheMusicPlay and #WeCreateExperiences campaigns.

Rick Stainton, founder of Smyle and of One Industry One Voice, will be previewing the campaign to industry professionals today (2 December) at the Major Events Summit. The summit is bringing together event organisers, associations and suppliers to discuss coping with the challenges of event delivery in the midst of a global pandemic.

Stainton told Campaign: “The simple plan, and the mission has always been, is to educate the media, the press and remind global brands of the power of events. It's in our DNA to deliver brand experiences, we're the experts globally in organised audiences and we're here to help brands plan into 2021.

"With the lead up of three to six months needed for most significant business events and brand activations, they need to start planning now and we're here ready and primed to help. Through the content we want to inspire brands to use the power of events for the benefit of opening up their business, adding value to their business and kickstarting the recovery economy."

The #WeCreateExperiences team is calling on professionals to get involved in the campaign by sharing a short video or image of their proudest event experience on social media with the hashtag #WeCreateExperiences.

This comes as findings of a One Industry One Voice industry-wide survey reveal that 75% of senior decision-makers say the absence of live events and experiences since the start of the pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the marketing of their business.

The survey was conducted to better understand the impacts of Covid-19 and how effectively these are being addressed by Government and industry initiatives.