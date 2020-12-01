Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

#WeCreateExperiences taps Clare Balding for celeb-backed social campaign

Brands encouraged to start planning for experiences in 2021.

Balding: provides voice for #WeCreateExperiences campaign (Photo: David M. Benett/Getty)
Balding: provides voice for #WeCreateExperiences campaign (Photo: David M. Benett/Getty)

#WeCreateExperiences, the movement to promote the value of the experience industry, is launching a social media campaign to encourage brands back to the sector.

Broadcaster Clare Balding will be voicing the hero spot that will also include messages of encouragement from former rugby union player Jonny Wilkinson and Claire Rowney, executive director of fundraising, marketing and communications at Macmillan Cancer Support.

In the run up to the 7 December launch date a series of teaser content, including supporting videos from a wide range of contributors, is being displayed across the social channels of One Industry One Voice, the combined platform supported by #WeMakeEvents, #LetTheMusicPlay and #WeCreateExperiences campaigns.

Rick Stainton, founder of Smyle and of One Industry One Voice, will be previewing the campaign to industry professionals today (2 December) at the Major Events Summit. The summit is bringing together event organisers, associations and suppliers to discuss coping with the challenges of event delivery in the midst of a global pandemic.

Stainton told Campaign: “The simple plan, and the mission has always been, is to educate the media, the press and remind global brands of the power of events. It's in our DNA to deliver brand experiences, we're the experts globally in organised audiences and we're here to help brands plan into 2021.

"With the lead up of three to six months needed for most significant business events and brand activations, they need to start planning now and we're here ready and primed to help. Through the content we want to inspire brands to use the power of events for the benefit of opening up their business, adding value to their business and kickstarting the recovery economy."

The #WeCreateExperiences team is calling on professionals to get involved in the campaign by sharing a short video or image of their proudest event experience on social media with the hashtag #WeCreateExperiences.

This comes as findings of a One Industry One Voice industry-wide survey reveal that 75% of senior decision-makers say the absence of live events and experiences since the start of the pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the marketing of their business.

The survey was conducted to better understand the impacts of Covid-19 and how effectively these are being addressed by Government and industry initiatives.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now