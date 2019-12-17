The week in performance: Rubicon Project, Adelphic, Adverity and more

Rubicon and Telaria join forces

Rubicon Project, the global exchange for advertising, is merging with Telaria to create the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, as the companies position themselves to capture growth in connected TV and opportunities in programatic advertising.

The companies want to create a global, independent alternative to closed players in the ecosystem, while also being a partner for buyers across different media formats and markets around the world. Telaria is a leader in the connected TV space, while Rubicon Project knows how to deliver scaled programmatic operations.

Adelphic partners with IAS

Adelphic, a Viant subscription-based self-service platform for cross-channel programmatic advertising, has announced a partnership extension with Integral Ad Science to provide pre-bid custom keyword optimisation. Adelphic said this solution would ensure advertisers can avoid specific keywords within a URL string, ultimately improving brand safety and reducing wasted spend on undesirable inventory.

Etihad's Cooke joins Stickyeyes

Stickyeyes, the Leeds-based digital agency within Interpublic's Reprise network, has hired Claire Cooke as associate content director. She joins the agency alongside Mark Preston, client strategy manager, to bolster Stickyeyes Solutions, which looks after the strategic development and critical analysis of all client campaigns. Cooke was previously at Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi and has held marketing and product management roles at Johnson & Johnson and L’Oréal. Preston joins from Epiphany Search. Younger people more likely to embrace personalised ads Nearly half (44%) of 18- to 24-year-olds are more likely to be influenced to buy a product or service online if they are given a personalised offer, compared with those aged over 55 (24%), YouGov research has revealed. However, while it has been established that the younger generation is influenced by a more bespoke approach, 57% of all those surveyed agreed that the offers they received online were "mostly irrelevant". Meanwhile, 63% of all adults said they found irrelevant offers "annoying". YouGov research used a nationally representative sample of more than 2,000 British adults – commissioned by customer experience optimisation specialist Boostify – which uncovered the roles personalisation and relevance play in driving sales. Adverity signs up to SAP cloud Adverity, the marketing data intelligence company, has announced a partnership with SAP that will allow organisations to streamline marketing data integration with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. Costa swaps Sizmek for Flashtalking Flashtalking, the global independent ad server, has appointed Giorgia Costa as client services director, Italy. Based in Milan, Costa will closely support Flashtalking’s clients in the region to ensure smooth integration with its technology. Before Flashtalking, she was at Sizmek Italy for over a decade, holding the role of team leader on the customer success team.

Performance number of the week: 9.8 billion

According to IAS global advertiser data, there is an average of 487 keywords on a single keyword blocklist, with several advertisers using multiple lists per campaign. Last year, IAS blocked 9.8 billion impressions due to keyword brand safety concerns.