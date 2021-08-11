After this week's exam results we must do something about social mobility

The divide between rich and poor in this country only seems to widen. In yesterday’s A-level results the gap between the grades achieved by private schools and state schools got bigger. And there are fears private schools will also take the lion’s share of top GCSE grades this week. This follows many state schools being hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 crisis and some children studying without access to a digital curriculum.

Depressingly, when it comes to career prospects for kids from lower-income backgrounds, not much has changed since I was growing up in the 80s.

I was from a working-class family living under Thatcher’s government. The media narrative was that social mobility was celebrated, but, in reality, it didn’t exist – certainly not on my estate. I felt trapped, written off and my experiences shaped an internal narrative that held me back. People talk about imposter syndrome, which, like most people, I suffer from, but you need to get into a decent position in the first place for that to actually kick in.

The challenge for me was feeling that something different was possible at all. But for young people from today’s generation who are living through a pandemic that has exacerbated the stark economic disparity in this country, the outlook is arguably much worse.

Growing up, I wasn’t even aware that the creative industry existed. Kids like me from a council estate in Nottingham had their horizons set by what we saw around us. At school, the prospect of a career wasn’t really discussed – the people I knew had jobs not careers.

My dad worked in a factory and my mum worked nights answering 999 calls. My parents always advocated education as a way to avoid following in their footsteps. I wasn’t particularly academic, but I did finally get into higher education, opting for a vocational diploma. My route out was university, where I continued a vocational path, and a move to London to do a degree in print management. In London, I met people from very different backgrounds with broader aspirations. I was in a world I had never been exposed to before.

As I entered the working world, I still didn't have a clear career path, just a strong desire to prove I wasn't a write-off and an ambition to achieve… well, anything. I remember being called 'chippy' by one particularly privately educated advertising executive – I wonder if that ‘chippyness’ would have been seen as a positive character trait had I graduated from the same private school as him?

My path was enabled by a couple of senior people who believed in me, despite not coming from a typical advertising background, and gave me the opportunity to step up.

Even though I came from a lower-income background, as a white male I realise I have many privileges that others do not.

I am a huge advocate of our vibrant, dynamic and immensely rewarding industry – an industry that will be made much better through diversity in thinking and creativity, and that starts of course with diversity in talent. I have since tried to help people coming in from the outside or for whom a career in advertising would have been unimaginable.

I’m lucky to work for a company that takes D&I very seriously and I’ve been working with Grey’s Diversity Taskforce programme to recruit people from diverse backgrounds: our internship is open to everyone and hiring at this level means we can reshape our workforce and build a true representation of society in our industry.

Through this programme, we recruit not by reviewing CVs or looking for specific experience, but for passion and an interest in finding out more about working in advertising.

The industry has also seen the launch of some hugely commendable initiatives to boost diversity, including Quiet Storm’s Create Not Hate and Goodstuff’s recent programme to bring media and advertising education to schools.

But there is so much more to be done to truly open this sector up to those who are excluded because of their background. Last year, the industry-wide ‘All In’ census revealed that 28% of UK advertising professionals attended fee-paying schools, versus a national average of 8%, and that just 19% of people in the industry identify as working class, compared to 39% of the overall population.

Working class kids in this country have been failed by the system and government. And because adland has operated in a bubble, there continues to be a generation of kids who don’t even know it exists. We need to change the system and put our efforts into discovering and nurturing that vast expanse of talent and potential that has been ignored and side-lined by this industry for so long.

Nathan Gainford is joint managing director at Grey London