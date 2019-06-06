Weight Watchers calls media review

Weight Watchers, which rebranded to WW in September 2018, is reviewing its media planning and buying account.

The process is in the early stages and the weight-loss brand is working with Aperto One to contact agencies.

Incumbent Blue 449 has worked on the business since 2016, when it took over from OMD without a pitch. The Publicis Groupe agency is understood to be repitching.

WW moved its global creative account to Anomaly last year soon after the brand appointed Gail Tifford as chief brand officer. Anomaly created a campaign in January featuring pop star Robbie Williams as its new brand ambassador.

As the company rebranded to WW, it also introduced a new tagline: "Wellness that works."

WW and Blue 449 did not respond to Campaign's requests for comment. Aperto One declined to comment.