Gurjit Degun
Added 49 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Weight Watchers calls media review

Aperto One is assisting with process.

WW: released campaign by Anomaly in January
WW: released campaign by Anomaly in January

Weight Watchers, which rebranded to WW in September 2018, is reviewing its media planning and buying account.

The process is in the early stages and the weight-loss brand is working with Aperto One to contact agencies.

Incumbent Blue 449 has worked on the business since 2016, when it took over from OMD without a pitch. The Publicis Groupe agency is understood to be repitching.

WW moved its global creative account to Anomaly last year soon after the brand appointed Gail Tifford as chief brand officer. Anomaly created a campaign in January featuring pop star Robbie Williams as its new brand ambassador.

As the company rebranded to WW, it also introduced a new tagline: "Wellness that works."

WW and Blue 449 did not respond to Campaign's requests for comment. Aperto One declined to comment.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

DOOH Creative Masterclass: BMB's Matt Lever

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
Your Cannes diary sorted

Your Cannes diary sorted

Promoted

June 04, 2019
AGENCY
How to land your first job in marketing

How to land your first job in marketing

Promoted

June 04, 2019
MEDIA
Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Mr Swan takes top TV creativity prize

Promoted

June 03, 2019