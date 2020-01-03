Sara Spary
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Weight Watchers' social media campaign is unfortunately timed

'Weight Watchers, maybe it'd be a good idea to suspend your #ThisismyWW sponsored trend at the same time World War 3 is trending'.

WW: Twitter users have poked fun at timing of promoted tweet
WW: Twitter users have poked fun at timing of promoted tweet

WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) has kicked off a social media campaign to coincide with the new year as people's focus moves on to healthy living and weight-loss goals – but the timing has been unfortunate, as some Twitter users have spotted.

The company, which rebranded to WW in 2018, promoted the hashtag #thisismyWW today (Friday) as part of a broader campaign to promote how its dieting plan works.

However, with fears mounting over an escalating crisis between Iran and the US, other hashtags referencing "world war" have also been trending on Twitter, meaning the brand appeared alongside hashtags such as #WW111 and #WorldWarThree.

"Man, Weight Watchers with the world's worst-timed promoted trending topic during the start of WWIII / World War 3," one person tweeted. 

"Somewhere there are a handful of brand managers and a whole advertising agency freaking the fuck out at the timing of their new Weight Watchers campaign/rebrand," another wrote. 

Another tweet seemed to imply the timing was deliberate. "World War 3 and war with Iran are trending but that’s no reason to let your figure go," a user tweeted. "How is this real life."

The campaign appears to have launched on 26 December, according to WW's UK Twitter page.

Yesterday, WW chief executive Mindy Grossman asked followers on Twitter: "How do you make the #myWW program YOURS? Whether that’s meal prep, a workout routine, or your support network — sharing your key to success with #thisismyWW is a powerful way to inspire others to adopt #WellnessThatWorks."

Campaign contacted WW, but the company did not respond to requests for comment.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Want to talk to gamers? Don't pretend to know everything

Want to talk to gamers? Don't pretend to know everything

Promoted

December 18, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #63 James Ross-Edwards

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #63 James Ross-Edwards

Promoted

December 18, 2019
What's next for native?

What's next for native?

Promoted

December 17, 2019
MEDIA
Creatives to vote on these 5 TV-topping Christmas ads

Creatives to vote on these 5 TV-topping Christmas ads

Promoted

December 12, 2019