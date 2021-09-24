Westfield partners Lady Gaga for virtual album launch performances

Westfield has tied up with Lady Gaga to launch her latest album with a virtual performance.

On 30 September, fans will come together across the world in more than 20 fan zones hosted at Westfield's global network of destinations. The exclusive performance to launch Lady Gaga's forthcoming album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, will also be streamed online at Live.Westfield.com.

Westfield fan zones will be intimate, pop-up "jazz theatres" inspired by the new album. Fans who attend in-person will take part an exclusive experience that includes premium viewing of Lady Gaga's performance along with complimentary food, beverages and limited-edition merchandise. The fan zone creative was by Amplify. Locations include Westfield London, UK; Westfield Stratford City, UK; Westfield Century City, Los Angeles, US; Westfield Les 4 Temps, Paris, France; and Westfield Mall of Scandinavia, Solna, Sweden.

The online experience will unite fans with a "Watch together" function, where attendees can meet up online in groups of six in their own private room.

The partnership will back non-profit organisation Born This Way Foundation, which was co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother and aims to support the mental health of young people, and Exploring the Arts, set up by Tony Bennett and his wife Susan Benedetto.

Caroline Puechoultres, chief customer officer for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: "To partner with Lady Gaga, who is such an iconic and powerful force in the industry, is a huge opportunity for us to bring consumers together virtually and physically to launch her new album. Our network of destinations offers the power to bring people together and share in memorable experiences in partnership with artists and brands."

She added: "We are delighted to deliver this 360-degree Gaga experience to fans and customers, particularly at our newly branded centres and hope the public enjoy the experience."

This summer, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that an additional six venues in four European markets will be branded as Westfield destinations in September, joining its network of flagship shopping centres in the US and Europe.