Westfield partners Save the Children for AI pop-up selling trending fashion

Westfield London is partnering artificial-intelligence technology provider Nextatlas to pioneer a new retail concept – a bricks-and-mortar shop selling the top 100 items of womenswear and menswear, including accessories, that are trending online in real time.

Nextatlas will track and gather information from those it calls "trend innovators" and this live data will determine what is stocked in "The trending store".

It will sell 100 trending items, catering for both big and small budgets, to raise funds for Save the Children. The charity is celebrating 100 years of helping vulnerable children around the world.

Stylists will be on hand to create looks based on Nextatlas’ AI technology, stock the store each day and help customers pick out key items to suit their individual styles.

Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer for Europe and group director of brand and strategic marketing at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: "One of the biggest industry trends is the merging of online and physical retail.

"We know that the UK is shopping online, but we’re also seeing and hearing from consumers that they crave the human factor that shopping in person provides – the ability to touch, feel, try and seek advice, to ensure the products are right for you. 'The trending store' provides the best of both worlds via a unique shopping experience – one that we believe represents the way we will all be shopping in the future."

The pop-up will last four days in July.