WeTransfer taps Marina Abramović for immersive experience inspired by her life

WeTransfer's digital arts arm WePresent will invite visitors to journey through Marina Abramović's life as an artist, focused on five objects she would like to preserve for the future.

"Traces" will be staged at London's Old Truman Brewery from 10-12 September. The sensory and multifaceted physical experience is the culmination of a year-long collaboration with the artist.

Presented as five unique experiences, each room will stage an idea or object chosen by Abramović that is endowed with symbolic significance, cultivated over 50 years of her career. There will be a mixture of video works, soundscapes, manipulations of light, and editorial content.

Abramović will showcase two of her own works: Crystal Cinema (1991) and 10,000 stars (2015). The Rose of Jericho demonstrates Abramović's faith in the power of life and her understanding of the cosmos is captured in Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night. Abramović's sensitivity to human pain will be seen through the works of Susan Sontag. The installation will culminate with an interview with the artist herself recorded exclusively for the show.

"Traces" will also be available on WePresent globally as a digital experience. This hybrid experience follows Abramović's guest curatorship, where she was invited to spotlight five emerging performance artists and the 24/7 digital manifestation of "The Abramović Method" on WeTransfer.

Holly Fraser, editor-in-chief of WePresent, said: "Over the past year, WePresent has worked closely with Marina Abramović to bring her legacy to the digital realm in three separate projects, this being the final phase. As we look ahead to new beginnings following the pandemic, we conclude this special collaboration with a hybrid digital and physical experience that celebrates the artist's creative process and inspiration.

"Using WeTransfer's knowledge of design and media, we have brought her practice to millions of people around the world in a variety of ways, adding something new to the cultural landscape. We hope to inspire the general public and artists of tomorrow with the work and life of one of our most important living artists."