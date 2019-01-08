WeWork sets up shoppable office pop-up

WeWork, the shared office space provider, has partnered influencer shopping platform LiketoKnow.it to set up a temporary space where users can shop for stylish office furnishings.

The pop-up office at Aviation House in Holborn, London, will have items from Matalan, Urban Outfitters, Amazon and Debenhams for sale throughout January. Users will be able to buy the products through the LiketoKnow.it app.

WeWork is also inviting people to sign up to a free day in the co-working space.

The two brands worked together to create a similar space in Miami last year.

Mathieu Prost, general manager at WeWork UK and Ireland, said: "We’re very excited to be kicking off the year with such a fun and creative project in partnership with LiketoKnow.it. We’re looking forward to hosting influencers and Londoners at one of our newest locations in London, Aviation House.

"At WeWork, we’re focused on creating a working environment that fosters collaboration as well as productivity, and this LiketoKnow.it pop-up will only increase the opportunities for our members to connect."