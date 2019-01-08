Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

WeWork sets up shoppable office pop-up

Co-working space partners influencer shopping platform LiketoKnow.it.

WeWork sets up shoppable office pop-up

WeWork, the shared office space provider, has partnered influencer shopping platform LiketoKnow.it to set up a temporary space where users can shop for stylish office furnishings.

The pop-up office at Aviation House in Holborn, London, will have items from Matalan, Urban Outfitters, Amazon and Debenhams for sale throughout January. Users will be able to buy the products through the LiketoKnow.it app.

WeWork is also inviting people to sign up to a free day in the co-working space.

The two brands worked together to create a similar space in Miami last year.

Mathieu Prost, general manager at WeWork UK and Ireland, said: "We’re very excited to be kicking off the year with such a fun and creative project in partnership with LiketoKnow.it. We’re looking forward to hosting influencers and Londoners at one of our newest locations in London, Aviation House.

"At WeWork, we’re focused on creating a working environment that fosters collaboration as well as productivity, and this LiketoKnow.it pop-up will only increase the opportunities for our members to connect."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now