'What a load of shiitake': Tesco Mobile derides rival price hikes in campaign by BBH

Tesco Mobile has found there's "mushroom" for puns in its latest campaign, which describes rival mobile operators' contract price hikes as "a load of shiitake".

Created by Uche Ezugwu, Susan Mansfield, and Donna Williams at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, "This is supermarket mobile" celebrates Tesco Mobile’s fixed prices by using tongue-in-cheek food puns to emphasise just how infuriating it is when competitor prices unexpectedly soar.

Tesco Mobile aims to alert consumers to the fact that they could lose £107 over their contract if they stick with one of the big four mobile networks.

"This is supermarket mobile" will run across social, digital, press, radio, and out-of-home until the end of March.

BBH has worked with the brand on its “Supermarket mobile” positioning since its appointment in 2019.

Rachel Swift, chief marketing officer at Tesco Mobile, said: “This year, mid-contract prices increases are at their highest ever and when customers are facing a cost of living crisis they couldn’t have come at a more challenging time.

“At Tesco Mobile, the price our customers pay when they sign up is the price they pay for the life of their contract.”

Uche Ezugwu, creative director at BBH, added: “As soon as I heard about this proposition, I knew this was too good an opportunity to pass up. It's not often you get to vent your anger on a poster and talk about mushrooms at the same time.”