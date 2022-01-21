What3words maps out creative direction with Neverland appointment

What3words has appointed Neverland to create a new brand platform and campaign aimed at consumers and businesses.

Dividing the world into a grid of three-metre squares, What3words denotes locations using a specific three-word identifier, known as a What3words address.

Giles Rhys Jones, chief marketing officer of What3words commented on Neverland's appointment, telling Campaign he and his team engaged in a "competitive discussion process" and made the decision to manage talks in-house. Other agencies were involved in the process but he declined to name them.

The business has built a base of users in the UK and will be working closely with Neverland to increase consumer and businesses understanding of how the technology can be used in everyday life and work.

The aim is to "revolutionise" the way the world talks about location through a multimillion-pound campaign. Media is being handled by Goodstuff. Neverland is expected to deliver a TV spot in the spring.

Jon Forsyth, co-founder of Neverland, said: "What3words is the kind of idea that makes me leap out of bed in the morning to join its journey, as the most innovative and accurate mapping tool in the world."

What3words's creative output previously relied on its in-house team of 45 marketers, who undertake various work for the business across multiple countries and channels. The in-house team, made up of video editors, designers, copywriters and account services handlers, also deliver assets for businesses partners, which include Mercedes-Benz, Airbnb, Misthubushi and Domino's.

"In this instance, we felt that it would be good to get an objective view, a different point of view from from Neverland, so that's why we appointed them," Jones said.

In recent years, What3words has raised capital from investors including ITV, Intel, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and Sony Innovation Fund. It was reported in March 2021 that ITV had acquired a minority stake valued at £2m in return for advertising inventory. The resulting ad campaign led to its app downloads increasing and growth in consumer recognition for the service it offers.

Explaining the commercial focus of the business, Jones said it was about encouraging an expansion of the What3words ecosystem so that its location identifiers are used by more brands. From ordering an Addison Lee pick-up to having a Domino's pizza dropped off, What3words wants to be part of all location-specific conversations.