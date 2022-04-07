Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

What3words takes comedic turn to position service for everyday life

Campaign has been created by Neverland.

What3words, the location identification service, has turned to comedy as part of a major campaign that marks a move away from focusing on emergencies to positioning it as something that can be used in everyday life.

"Neighbours" is the first ad from Neverland since it picked up the account in January.

It shows a man asking his neighbour whether she has received any parcels meant for him. She denies it but in the background her husband is seen donning a pair of headphones and several other new items. Then the camera pans down to show the woman wearing a new pair of trainers.

The work has been created by Lloyd Daniel and directed by Tom Speers through Smuggler.

Ivan Pols, chief creative officer at What3words, said: "Inaccuracies in addressing are costly to business, and frustrating for consumers. They result in taxis arriving on neighbouring streets, food deliveries arriving cold and customers wasting hours on the phone to couriers. Our technology offers a simple solution to this, and our new campaign with Neverland perfectly demonstrates why it's always worth using a What3words address."

Media is being managed by ITV, which invested £2m in the business last year.

Jon Forsyth, co-founder of Neverland, said: "///pinks.pines.minute."

What3words divides the world into three-metre square grids and finds a location using three words.

