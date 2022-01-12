What's inspiring creatives this year?

Kicking off the year working from home and deprived of social buzz feels like we’re taking one step forward and two steps back with regards to getting back to normal. This purgatory may come with a lack of incentive to be creative.

Campaign’s Breakfast Briefing last week invited creatives to talk about what’s been inspiring them recently. The panel consisted of David Kolbusz, chief creative officer at Droga5 London, Laura Jordan Bambach, chief creative officer at Grey London, and Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer at Leo Burnett.

The things inspiring the trio were less to do with their industry and more to do with recreational activities.

Kolbusz listed the music he’s been loving and admired the branding around it. He said: “This younger generation of music artists has such an incredible holistic sense of not just the music, but everything that surrounds it.”

Sobhani added that she’d taken to listening to podcasts during lockdown. “What I love about podcasts is that you actually get a proper intimate conversation with someone and they forget that they're actually being recorded.”

Nigerian soap operas, Jon M Chu movies and The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities were also among the many things conjuring up excitement for the creatives. Jordan Bambach said the reason for these peculiar interests is all to do with the social restrictions being placed on them.

“It's been an interesting year-and-a-half because we've not been able to go out and be inspired by the things that we’re usually inspired by,” she said. “I’ve been relying on a lot of things I maybe used to rely on when I was at university.”

With restrictions bound to stunt their "Eureka!" moments, what’s going to be inspiring creatives, across all levels, this year?

Dan Watts

Executive creative director, Pablo London

The other afternoon there was this politician on the radio talking about the effect of the pandemic on young kids; how their mental health has been damaged as well as their social skills. That same afternoon I caught my 10-year-old daughter hanging off a tree on our street with four of her school mates, all off their nut on Rubicon and strawberry bootlaces doing inane but amusing editing on TikTok. I love how kids just seem to get on with life and use creativity to have a bit of fun. We overthink the future, they underthink the present. I’d like to do more of that in 2022.

Saffron Renzullo

Junior creative, The Brooklyn Brothers

Recently, I’ve found myself "overhearing" conversations in the outside world and making a list in my notes of all of the wonderful, crazy, stupid things I’ve heard people say. Mostly the things that make me smile. Like this girl on the bus clearly "coming on" who shouted down the phone: "Hey [life’s like], you’re not pregnant this month, here, have seven days of hell." Hearing shit like that makes me feel human. Connected, I guess. Inspired – by us. I’m loving existing outside and watching people be people and do people things all over again. No matter how small or ordinary – it’s real. Real words, sounds, feelings, movements. I’ve found myself people-watching in my flat and without sounding like a complete creep, I’ve missed watching people. It’s nice to have a new found inspiration in real life, something I may have not appreciated before.

Sue Higgs

Joint executive creative directort DentsuMB UK

Flicking my imposter syndrome the "Vs" that says you’re supposed to say some obscure Danish architect or an unknown Tibetan nose flute artist, I’m going with the circus; Circus 1903, to be precise. Jaw-dropping, enthralling, funny, full of wonder and crafted beautifully, it’s everything we creatives dream of. But more than that, it’s 100% human.

I’m no luddite, I know the metaverse is incoming. But I tell you this, there is nothing more mind-blowing than seeing incredible humans, performing an artform perfected through hours and hours of practice, displaying impossible feats of wonder. It’s the definition of life affirming. I felt their art. I laughed, cried, and gasped. And I didn’t look at my watch once, which I sometimes do 39 seconds into a two-minute ad. Those artists could teach us loads, not the back flips, but how to express simple ideas that connect, human-to-human, with humour. Pure entertainment. Imagine if we could sprinkle that on our cornflakes in the morning?



So roll up, roll up! I’m taking the circus with me to every briefing and piece of work I can this year.

Nadja Lossgott

Executive creative director, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

After three years away, I finally got to go home to South Africa and spend time with my family in the Kruger Park – a game reserve bigger than Wales. Lost in the middle of nowhere, with no mobile signal, and surrounded by dangerous wildlife, you quickly forget Zoom calls, or that Zoom was even invented. It is a blissful exercise in forced mindfulness – you can simply admire the patterning and movement of a snake slithering across the road (while safely locked in your car). Time and again you get to learn new and fascinating things, like how a hyena is actually most closely related to a meerkat and that its jaw is so strong it turns bones into powder, elephants are right- or left-handed, and the dung beetle uses the Milky Way as a guide to steer its dung ball home.

Will I use this exact information at work? Who knows. Maybe. But after the adrenaline shot of the past few pandemic years spent almost entirely in the digital world, this year my inspiration is all about weird and wonderful nature facts and not forgetting that as we plunge into the metaverse, the analogue world is still pretty magical.

Ken Abalos and Sam Adio

Creative team, Havas London

Not thinking about advertising. Venturing outside the advertising bubble. We always go on about diversity in the ad world, but we also think that applies to the things we consume. Looking at different forms of expression and types of creativity, from TikTok transitions to African fine artists, gives us different perspective on things and encourages us to keep what we do fresh and invent new ways to get a brand's message across.

Because people think they've probably seen and heard it all before.

Also, Munya Chawawa. The guy never misses.