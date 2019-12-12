Promoted
Verizon Media
Georganna Simpson and Martha Llewellyn
What's next for native?

Verizon Media predicts over half of all digital spend will be native in 2020. So why are consumers so responsive to native ads? Campaign talks to the experts to find out...

Native is helping advertisers reach wider, more diverse audiences in their favourite online places. It’s no longer an option for marketing, it’s an essential part of the marketing mix…and it works.

Verizon Media's recent study 'Redefining Native' surveyed 6,000 consumers from the UK, France and Germany, looked at 60 hours worth of online content and interrogated 1.5 million data points. They found that native ads within a content page increase engagement by 63%. And nearly 80% of people would like to see ads to blend into the page as they seek more seamless experiences. 

Native also drives a 17% increase in positive subconscious brand associations and a 14% increase in brand love. 

But the study also found that not all native experiences are creative equal – and that in-feed native in premium environments deliver greater viewing and brand impact. So which native ads are best in class? What new opportunities are opening up? And how can brands and agencies make the most of them?

In this video, Campaign puts these questions to native advertising experts at Verizon Media. Watch for insights on where native is going and how brands and agencies can make the most of the opportunity. 

Interested to hear more about the 'Redefining Native' findings? Read this infographic for more stats and best practice tips. 

