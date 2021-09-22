Which? campaign aims sights at tech giants in bid to protect users from scams

A provocative ad campaign from Which? calls for new legislation to force tech giants to protect online users from scams, dodgy reviews and dangerous products.

Devised by creative agency St Luke’s, the multimedia campaign encourages viewers to sign a petition that calls for the government to make tech companies take responsibility and challenges those companies with the slogan #JustNotBuyingIt.

The slogan punctuates each of the campaign messages, one of which reads: “Tech giants can recognise your face – but can't recognise a fake review?” The focus of the campaign includes scams on tech giant sites, fake comments and faulty products sold from their sites.

Rich Denney, executive creative director at St Luke’s, said: “It's time for all the tech giants to stop their excuses. They have the power and technology to monitor their own sites and a responsibility to protect the public who use them.”

The month-long campaign will run on those very websites it is addressing, including YouTube, Google and Facebook, while out-of-home activity will appear over a fortnight on sites such as national transport hubs, the London Underground and major shopping centres.

Media buying is through Brainlabs and Goodstuff.

Neil Caldicott, Which? director of audience, brand and comms, said: “Tech giants can do amazing things on their platforms using technology to make our lives better.

"However, they don’t seem to put the same effort into keeping consumers safe online. This campaign calls out the tech giants and uses public pressure to push them to act, so that we can all be better protected online.”