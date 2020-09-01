Gurjit Degun
Whirlpool EMEA consolidates media and creative into WPP

Business also includes digital, shopper marketing and PR.

KitchenAid: a Whirlpool brand (credit: Getty)
Whirlpool, the home appliances company, has consolidated its EMEA advertising and media requirements into WPP after a competitive pitch that took nine months.

The agency will begin working on the account from January, with teams leading on the business from Milan.

The brief covers creative, media, digital, shopper marketing and PR, which will pull talent from agencies including Wunderman Thompson, VMLY&R, M/SIX, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, Geometry, Hogarth and AKQA.

They will work across all Whirlpool's brands, which include KitchenAid, Whirlpool, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Indesit and Privileg.

The account was previously split among several agencies.

Gilles Morel, president for EMEA and executive vice-president at Whirlpool Corporation, said: "As we continue to evolve Whirlpool's consumer-oriented marketing and communications approach in EMEA, we sought a strong partnership that is based on a deep understanding of our business and passion for our brands.

"We were impressed by WPP's commitment to develop the right team for a long-term partnership and are confident their creativity and determination will strengthen our brands through a fully-integrated strategy for growth."

